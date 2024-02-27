Indiana man pleads guilty to threatening Michigan election official after 2020 election

FILE - The Theodore Levin United States Courthouse is photographed in Detroit on July 11, 2011. An Indiana man accused of making a violent threat against a local election official in Michigan in 2020 pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Andrew Nickels of Carmel appeared in federal court on the day of Michigan's presidential primary. A voicemail was left on Nov. 10, 2020, a week after the last presidential election, threatening to kill a suburban Detroit clerk and accusing her of fraud, investigators said. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, file)

By The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man accused of making a violent threat against a local election official in Michigan in 2020 pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday.

Andrew Nickels of Carmel appeared in federal court on the day of Michigan’s presidential primary.

A voicemail was left on Nov. 10, 2020, a week after the last presidential election, threatening to kill a suburban Detroit clerk and accusing her of fraud, investigators said. Nickels said the clerk deserved a “throat to the knife” for saying that there were no irregularities in the election, investigators said.

Then-President Donald Trump, who lost to Joe Biden, made that claim in Michigan and elsewhere. Trump and Biden were on the state’s presidential primary ballots for their respective parties Tuesday. Each is expected to win the nomination.

The victim of the 2020 threat was not identified in court documents. But Tina Barton, a Republican who was the clerk in Rochester Hills during that election, has referred to the case on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I will never be able to turn back the clock and go back to living in a sense of peace and security as I had done prior to this incident,” Barton wrote Tuesday. “I strongly believe that election officials should never be intimidated, threatened, or harassed for doing their jobs serving the public.”

Defense attorney Steve Scharg told The Detroit News that Nickels was struggling with his mental health.

“I wish we had more treatments available for helping people with mental health issues,” he said.

Nickels will return to court for his sentence on July 9. The maximum penalty for making a threatening interstate communication is five years in prison.

The Associated Press

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

48m ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

57m ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

1h ago

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

5h ago

