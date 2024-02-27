Latvia extends an entry ban on Russian tourists until March 2025 citing Moscow’s war in Ukraine

A view of Riga, Latvia, Sept. 5, 2023. Latvia's government has extended restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the Baltic country until next year, citing Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine which officials say is "still posing a threat to the internal security of Latvia." (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 11:19 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 11:56 am.

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia’s government has extended restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the Baltic country until next year, citing Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine which officials say is “still posing a threat to the internal security of Latvia.”

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Evika Siliņa decided Tuesday to lengthen the entry conditions on Russian citizens until March 4, 2025.

Russian citizens will continue to be banned from entering Latvia, a European Union country, for the purposes of tourism and leisure, the government said in a statement.

However, some Russians will be permitted to enter, including those with residence permits valid in Latvia or another EU member state, or Russians whose entry is related to humanitarian considerations like political dissidents.

In September 2022, Poland and the Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — reached a joint agreement to restrict the numbers of Russian citizens coming to their countries to prevent alleged security risks amid Russia’s war in nearby Ukraine.

NATO member Latvia, a country of 1.9 million people that borders Russia, is home to a sizable ethnic Russian minority that makes up about 25% of the country’s population. The Baltic Sea nation previously has been a popular vacation venue and its capital, Riga, a popular weekend destination for Russian tourists.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

9m ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

18m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital

Three people were injured, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just...

updated

1h ago

Video captures suspects fleeing after two suspicious vehicle fires in Vaughan: police
Video captures suspects fleeing after two suspicious vehicle fires in Vaughan: police

Police have released security footage that shows two suspects fleeing the area after two vehicles were allegedly set on fire in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan. Emergency crews were called to...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

9m ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

18m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital

Three people were injured, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just...

updated

1h ago

Video captures suspects fleeing after two suspicious vehicle fires in Vaughan: police
Video captures suspects fleeing after two suspicious vehicle fires in Vaughan: police

Police have released security footage that shows two suspects fleeing the area after two vehicles were allegedly set on fire in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan. Emergency crews were called to...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

22h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

22h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.
2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.
2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

More Videos