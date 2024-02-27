Louisiana moves closer to final passage of tough-on-crime bills that could overhaul justice system

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry pauses during a standing ovation as he addresses members of the House and Senate on opening day of a legislative special session focusing on crime, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in the House Chamber at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP) © 2024 The Advocate

By Sara Cline, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 8:35 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 8:56 pm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana, a state grappling with one of the highest rates of incarceration and violent crime in the country, is on the cusp of overhauling parts of its criminal justice system as the state’s GOP-dominated legislature barrels ahead with a package of bills — ranging from expanding death row execution methods, charging 17-year-olds as adults and eliminating the opportunity of parole for most jailed in the future.

Spurred by violent crimes plaguing urban areas, gut-wrenching testimony from victims and a new tough-on-crime governor, lawmakers returned to the capitol Monday with a sense of urgency for their second week of a special legislative session. In the coming days, legislators will continue debate, and likely take a final vote, on bills that if passed would scale back or completely reverse historic bipartisan reforms passed in 2017 that aimed to reduce the state’s prison population.

Republicans say the reforms — which included softening harsh sentencing, created more opportunities for parole and expanded prisoner rehabilitation programs — have failed to provide substantial justice for victims and allows dangerous criminals back on the streets.

But Democrats fear proposed legislation — which is being advanced at a dizzying pace — could hinder any progress the state has made over the years and wouldn’t deter crime. Opponents say this session’s Republican-authored bills are “reactive” and give a “false sense of immediate gratification” when the state needs to dig deeper down to the root of the issue and take a more “holistic approach”, including additional funding and programs to address drug addiction, mental health, education and improving outcomes for prisoners who re-enter society.

No matter which side of the political aisle lawmakers fall on though, they all agree that something must be done to subdue violent crime in the state. As in other parts of the country, violence surged in Louisiana following the onset of COVID-19. And while data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows that crime has steadily decreased in Louisiana over the past decade, cities continue to struggle with one of the highest homicide rates per capita in the nation.

The debate over how to address crime — including how long someone should go to prison, how to handle juvenile offenders and if and when those incarcerated deserve a second chance — is occurring across the country.

In Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders approved an overhaul of the state’s sentencing laws that eliminates parole eligibility for certain violent offenses. In Georgia, lawmakers approved legislation that requires cash bail for 30 additional crimes, including 18 that are always or often misdemeanors. Just last month in Maryland, political leaders unveiled legislation meant to increase accountability for juvenile offenders and the adults who run the juvenile justice system.

Similar pieces of legislation are being proposed in Louisiana under a “crime-focused” package that conservative Gov. Jeff Landry, a former sheriff’s deputy and attorney general, named as a priority during his gubernatorial campaign.

One priority during this short legislative session has been addressing juvenile crime.

Republicans say that youths are terrorizing cities and being charged for violent carjackings, shootings and homicides. They argue that, under proposed legislation, 17-year-olds should be prosecuted as adults. While critics of the bill agree that juvenile lawbreakers should be held accountable, they have raised safety and recidivism concerns.

Proposed sweeping legislative changes that could determine how long certain incarcerated people remain in prison, and when or if they would be allowed a second chance at freedom, are also being debated. Among the legislation is a bill that would effectively eliminate parole for those convicted after Aug. 1, with few exceptions.

In an effort to resume Louisiana’s death row executions that have been paused for 14 years, there is also a bill on the table this session that seeks to add nitrogen gas and electrocution as methods to carry out capital punishment.

While the legislature has until the evening of March 6 to adjourn, it is expected that they will finish their work this week. Lawmakers will return to the capitol March 11 for their three-month-long regular session, in which they can take up additional crime-related bills.

Sara Cline, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

1h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

4h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

4h ago

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

1h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

4h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

4h ago

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

2h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

7h ago

0:48
WATCH: Aborted plane landed amid fierce winds at Heathrow
WATCH: Aborted plane landed amid fierce winds at Heathrow

A plane arriving at London's Heathrow Airport was forced into an aborted landing after struggling with heavy crosswinds on Monday. The aircraft appeared unsteady as it approached the tarmac and briefly touched down before taking off again.

8h ago

2:38
Temperature roller coaster continues
Temperature roller coaster continues

The wild temperature swings continue. Natasha Ramsahai with the highs and lows in her seven-day forecast.

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos