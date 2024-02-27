Man wanted in daytime sexual assault in East York

A man is wanted in an alleged sexual assault that occurred in East York last week, Toronto police said.

Investigators said the incident happened in the Carlaw Avenue and Mortimer Avenue area at around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 20.

It’s alleged a man approached a victim and sexually assaulted them. He then fled the area on foot.

The man is described as being in his 60’s, around five-foot-seven with a medium build, greyish eyes, and yellow/brown teeth.

He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a plain black jacket, black pants and black dress shoes. Photos of the suspect have been released.