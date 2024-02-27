NFL-worst Carolina Panthers increasing overall ticket prices by more than 4% for 2024 season

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper introduces Dave Canales as the NFL football team's new head coach at a press conference in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 10:02 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 10:12 am.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are raising overall ticket prices by slightly more than 4% in 2024 following a season in which they finished with an NFL-worst 2-15 record and were shutout in the final two games.

The lower level seating at Bank of America Stadium will see the most significant impact, with season ticket prices increasing by an average of 7% from last year for permanent seat license owners, according to a team spokesman. The upper level seating will see a blended increase of less than 1%, with 90% of those ticket prices remaining flat.

Premium tickets, which includes club seats and suites, will increase based on the terms in their contracts.

The team did not release the new actual cost of a season ticket by section, except to say the most affordable ticket is $510.

The Panthers struggled through the 2023 season after spending the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Bryce Young. Carolina sent top wide receiver D.J. Moore and four draft picks to the Chicago Bears in order to move up in the draft and get Young, including what turned out to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2024.

Frustration and apathy reigned among Carolina fans last season, and head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer were fired.

The Panthers faced half-empty stadiums near the end of the season and, in the case of a home game against Dallas, a crowd filled with mostly Cowboys fans.

According to research conducted by the team, Panthers ranked 19th in the 32-team NFL in non-premium ticket pricing in 2023 and still expect to remain comparable this season despite the 4% increase. The team says its research indicates that 93% of NFL teams are increasing ticket prices for 2024 with four teams still yet to release pricing information.

PSL owners will receive an email notice on Tuesday detailing the changes in ticket pricing.

The team says PSL owners have until May 1 to renew their season tickets. Those who sign up for a payment play or pay in full before April 1 will be eligible to win an all-inclusive trip to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Steve Reed, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto

Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 4:40...

breaking

5m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just north...

1h ago

Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police
Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted...

1h ago

Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent
Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent

U.S. President Joe Biden signaled that a cease-fire in Gaza could be at hand, saying that Israel has agreed to pause its offensive during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached...

43m ago

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto

Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 4:40...

breaking

5m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just north...

1h ago

Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police
Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted...

1h ago

Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent
Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent

U.S. President Joe Biden signaled that a cease-fire in Gaza could be at hand, saying that Israel has agreed to pause its offensive during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

21h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

20h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.
2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.
2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

More Videos