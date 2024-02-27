Online hate speech must not become political ‘yo-yo,’ anti-hate expert warns

Arif Virani, Minister of Justice, and Attorney General of Canada, holds a press conference regarding the new online harms bill on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The former chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network is warning parliamentarians against turning a newly reintroduced section of the Canadian Human Rights Act into a game of political “yo-yo.” 

Bernie Farber, a founding member of the advocacy group, says he welcomes the reintroduction of online hate speech as a discriminatory practice in new Liberal legislation.

The former Conservative government of Stephen Harper repealed that provision out of concern it violated free speech.

Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre’s office has not said whether he would seek to remove it, but he voiced opposition last week to the government’s plan to regulate against online harms. 

Justice Minister Arif Virani tabled a bill Monday that would regulate social-media companies to target certain types of harmful content.

It would also usher in stiffer punishments for hate offences under the Criminal Code. 

When it comes to the Canadian Human Rights Act, the bill seeks to define hate speech as “content of a communication that expresses detestation or vilification” of a person or groups “on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination.” 

The bill says it wouldn’t consider content expressing “disdain or dislike” or that “discredits, humiliates, hurts or offends” as having met that bar. 

The definition is considerably narrower than the original section of the act struck down by Harper’s government.

It defined such speech as anything “likely to expose a person or persons to hatred or contempt” on the basis of their race, gender, religion or other prohibited grounds of discrimination.

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

46m ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

55m ago

Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police
Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police

A man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and committing an indecent act while touching a female passenger on a GO Transit bus. Halton police say the incident happened around 12:45 p.m....

56m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital

Three people were injured, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just...

updated

2h ago

