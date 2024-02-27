Ottawa will shut down shady post-secondary institutions if provinces don’t: Miller

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 27, 2024 11:38 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 11:53 am.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don’t crack down on them.

Miller says there are problems across the college sector, but some of the “really bad” actors are private institutions — and those schools need to be shut down.

The minister says provinces are responsible for addressing problems in the post-secondary sector with regards to international students.

But he says if they won’t do it, Ottawa will, though there are “jurisdictional questions” around what the federal government can do.

A sharp rise in foreign student enrolments has sparked scrutiny of the international student program and prompted the Liberals to put a cap on new study permits for the next two years.

Miller is touting the federal government’s plan to recognize post-secondary institutions that have higher standards for services, supports and outcomes for international students as one solution.

