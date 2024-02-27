Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police officer is in hospital in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a car crash in Brampton on Tuesday night.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Chinguacousy Road, south of Bovaird Drive West.

The officer suffered a head injury, while driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

There’s no word on potential charges at the point.

Police closed Chinguacousy Road in both directions between Bovaird Drive Williams Parkway for the investigation.