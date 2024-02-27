Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police cruiser
File photo of a Peel Regional Police cruiser. CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 27, 2024 11:08 pm.

A Peel Regional Police officer is in hospital in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a car crash in Brampton on Tuesday night.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Chinguacousy Road, south of Bovaird Drive West.

The officer suffered a head injury, while driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

There’s no word on potential charges at the point.

Police closed Chinguacousy Road in both directions between Bovaird Drive Williams Parkway for the investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

2h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

4h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

7h ago

Michigan takeaways: Presidential primaries show warning signs for Trump and Biden
Michigan takeaways: Presidential primaries show warning signs for Trump and Biden

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump easily won their party’s primaries in Michigan, but Tuesday’s results showed that both candidates have cause for concern in their bid to to win the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

2h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

4h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

7h ago

Michigan takeaways: Presidential primaries show warning signs for Trump and Biden
Michigan takeaways: Presidential primaries show warning signs for Trump and Biden

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump easily won their party’s primaries in Michigan, but Tuesday’s results showed that both candidates have cause for concern in their bid to to win the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

5h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

5h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

6h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

10h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos