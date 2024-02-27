Political eyes on Conservatives as MPs set to vote for ban on replacement workers

OTTAWA — The House of Commons is expected to vote today on a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces.

Liberals are watching to see how the Opposition votes, as Pierre Poilievre’s surging Conservatives have yet to state an opinion on the legislation.

Some union leaders have cautioned their members in recent months about supporting Poilievre, saying he borrows the language of the working class but represents a threat to workers.

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan says this is where the rubber hits the road on whether or not the Tories support labour rights.

O’Regan says he’s had conversations with Conservative labour critic Chris Lewis about the legislation, but he and the party are keeping mum on their position.

Today’s vote is expected to pass regardless of whether Tories support the bill, since the legislation advances policy the NDP included in their political pact with the governing Liberals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press