Political eyes on Conservatives as MPs set to vote for ban on replacement workers

The Liberal government is awaiting to see how the Opposition Conservatives will vote today on a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces.Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says this is where the rubber hits the road on whether or not the Tories support workers' rights. O’Regan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 27, 2024 1:59 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 2:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The House of Commons is expected to vote today on a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces. 

Liberals are watching to see how the Opposition votes, as Pierre Poilievre’s surging Conservatives have yet to state an opinion on the legislation.

Some union leaders have cautioned their members in recent months about supporting Poilievre, saying he borrows the language of the working class but represents a threat to workers.

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan says this is where the rubber hits the road on whether or not the Tories support labour rights.

O’Regan says he’s had conversations with Conservative labour critic Chris Lewis about the legislation, but he and the party are keeping mum on their position. 

Today’s vote is expected to pass regardless of whether Tories support the bill, since the legislation advances policy the NDP included in their political pact with the governing Liberals. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

2h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

2h ago

Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police
Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police

A man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and committing an indecent act while touching a female passenger on a GO Transit bus. Halton police say the incident happened around 12:45 p.m....

2h ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital

Three people were injured, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

2h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

2h ago

Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police
Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police

A man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and committing an indecent act while touching a female passenger on a GO Transit bus. Halton police say the incident happened around 12:45 p.m....

2h ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital

Three people were injured, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

1h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

21h ago

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.
0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.
2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.
More Videos