San Francisco is ready to apologize to Black residents. Reparations advocates want more

FILE - Rev. Amos Brown speaks during a rally in support of reparations for African Americans as Supervisor Shamann Walton, left, listens outside City Hall in San Francisco, on Sept. 19, 2023. San Francisco's supervisors will offer a formal apology to Black residents for decades of racist laws and policies perpetrated by the city. All 11 supervisors have signed on as sponsors of an apology resolution to be voted on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Janie Har, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 12:06 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 12:12 am.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s supervisors plan to offer a formal apology to Black residents for decades of racist laws and policies perpetrated by the city, a long-awaited first step as it considers providing reparations.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the resolution apologizing to African Americans and their descendants. All 11 members have signed on as sponsors, guaranteeing its passage. It would be one of the first major U.S. cities to do so.

The resolution calls on San Francisco to not repeat the harmful policies and practices, and to commit “to making substantial ongoing, systemic, and programmatic investments” in Black communities. There are about 46,000 Black residents in San Francisco.

“An apology from this city is very concrete and is not just symbolic, as admitting fault is a major step in making amends,” Supervisor Shamann Walton, the only Black member of the board and chief proponent of reparations, said at a committee hearing on the resolution earlier this month.

Others say the apology is insufficient on its own for true atonement.

“An apology is just cotton candy rhetoric,” said the Rev. Amos C. Brown, a member of the San Francisco reparations advisory committee that proposed the apology among other recommendations. “What we need is concrete actions.”

An apology would be the first reparations recommendation to be realized of more than 100 proposals the city committee has made. The African American Reparations Advisory Committee also proposed that every eligible Black adult receive a $5 million lump-sum cash payment and a guaranteed income of nearly $100,000 a year to remedy San Francisco’s deep racial wealth gap.

But there has been no action on those and other proposals. Mayor London Breed, who is Black, has stated she believes reparations should be handled at the national level. Facing a budget crunch, her administration eliminated $4 million for a proposed reparations office in cuts this year.

Reparations advocates at the previous hearing expressed frustration with the slow pace of government action, saying that Black residents continue to lag in metrics related to health, education and income.

Black people, for example, make up 38% of San Francisco’s homeless population despite being less than 6% of the general population, according to a 2022 federal count.

In 2020, California became the first state in the nation to create a task force on reparations. The state committee, which dissolved in 2023, also offered numerous policy recommendations, including methodologies to calculate cash payments to descendants of enslaved people.

But reparations bills introduced by the California Legislative Black Caucus this year also leave out financial redress, although the package includes proposals to compensate people whose land the government seized through eminent domain, create a state reparations agency, ban forced prison labor and issue an apology.

Cheryl Thornton, a San Francisco city employee who is Black, said in an interview after the committee hearing that an apology alone does little to address current problems, such as shorter lifespans for Black people.

“That’s why reparations is important in health care,” she said. “And it’s just because of the lack of healthy food, the lack of access to medical care and the lack of access to quality education.”

Other states have apologized for their history of discrimination and violence and role in the enslavement of African Americans, according to the resolution.

In 2022, Boston became the first major city in the U.S. to issue an apology. That same year, the Boston City Council voted to form a reparations task force.

Janie Har, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

11h ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

5h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

10h ago

Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue area at around 5:34 p.m. The injured cyclist,...

2h ago

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

11h ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

5h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

10h ago

Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue area at around 5:34 p.m. The injured cyclist,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

12h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

11h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.
2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.
2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

More Videos