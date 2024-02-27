S&P/TSX composite index little changed in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was little changed as strength in the base metal stocks weighed against losses in the financial and industrial sectors in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.77 of a point at 21,323.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 148.83 points at 38,920.40. The S&P 500 index was down 1.27 points at 5,068.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.15 points at 16,008.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.97 cents US compared with 73.99 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was up 80 cents at US$78.38 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up six cents at US$1.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$3.10 at US$2,042.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press