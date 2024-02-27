S&P/TSX composite index little changed in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 27, 2024

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was little changed as strength in the base metal stocks weighed against losses in the financial and industrial sectors in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.77 of a point at 21,323.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 148.83 points at 38,920.40. The S&P 500 index was down 1.27 points at 5,068.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.15 points at 16,008.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.97 cents US compared with 73.99 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was up 80 cents at US$78.38 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up six cents at US$1.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$3.10 at US$2,042.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

5m ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

15m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital

Three people were injured, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just...

updated

1h ago

Video captures suspects fleeing after two suspicious vehicle fires in Vaughan: police
Video captures suspects fleeing after two suspicious vehicle fires in Vaughan: police

Police have released security footage that shows two suspects fleeing the area after two vehicles were allegedly set on fire in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan. Emergency crews were called to...

57m ago

