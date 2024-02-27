Son, 4, of Blue Jays’ Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider shared the update with reporters on Tuesday.

Schneider said Swanson’s son Toby was hit by a car on Sunday. Emergency crews responded quickly and airlifted the child to a Florida hospital.

Toby is “on the road to recovery and surrounded by family.”

Erik Swanson’s son Toby, 4, was hit by a car Sunday. He was airlifted to hospital and “is on the road to recovery,” said manager John Schneider. Swanson will be away from the Blue Jays “for a while.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) February 27, 2024

Schneider confirmed that Swanson will be away from the team “for a while” as the Blue Jays continue their spring training action.

The Blue Jays’ training complex in Dunedin, Fla., is minutes from Clearwater.

Swanson has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game. The 30-year-old was acquired by the Blue Jays along with pitching prospect Adam Macko from the Seattle Mariners in November 2022 for Teoscar Hernández.

Swanson appeared in 69 games with the Blue Jays in 2023, finishing with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts across 66 2/3 innings.