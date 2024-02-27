US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 4:25 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 4:26 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Mostly What God Does by Savannah Guthrie, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)

3. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

4. Worthy by Jamie Kern Lima, narrated by the author (Jamie Kern Lima)

5. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Exposed by Sophie Elmhirst and Maria Luisa Tucker, narrated by Sophie Nélisse (Audible Originals)

7. It’s Not You by Ramani Durvasula, PhD, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author (Brilliance Audio)

9. Six-Figure Side Hustle by Rachel Rodgers, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

10. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. The Chaos Agent by Mark Greaney, performed by Jay Snyder (Audible Studios)

3. The Teacher by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard and Danny Montooth (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

5. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

6. The Bad Weather Friend by Dean Koontz, narrated by Ray Chase (Brilliance Audio)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

8. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

9. House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)

10. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

24m ago

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

3h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

9m ago

Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police
Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police

A man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and committing an indecent act while touching a female passenger on a GO Transit bus. Halton police say the incident happened around 12:45 p.m....

3h ago

