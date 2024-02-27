Why AP called Michigan for Biden: Race call explained

By Maya Sweedler, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 9:17 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 9:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared President Joe Biden the winner of Michigan’s Democratic primary based on an analysis of initial vote returns as the incumbent continues to roll toward renomination.

The AP declared Biden the winner at 9:00 p.m. ET with results showing him with an overwhelming lead in 21 locations throughout the state. At the time the race was called, Biden led with about 78% of the statewide vote, with the “uncommitted” option on the ballot a distant second at 16%. These initial returns came from a wide swath of the state, including more populous areas in and around the cities of Detroit and Grand Rapids as well as rural counties to the north.

Activists in Michigan, including younger voters and Muslim and Arab American voters, had organized an effort to vote “uncommitted” in protest of Biden’s support for Israel throughout its war with Gaza. Supporters of this effort include Rep. Rashida Tlaib, whose district includes parts of Wayne and Oakland counties, and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. More than half the residents of Dearborn, which is just south of Detroit in Wayne County, are of Middle Eastern or North African ancestry, according to Census figures.

Biden was running above 60% in every county with votes counted. This included Eaton and Washtenaw counties, which contain the suburbs of Lansing and the university city of Ann Arbor, respectively. In Oakland County, the state’s second most populous, Biden was leading “uncommitted” by 67 percentage points.

Biden won all of Michigan’s 83 counties four years ago, in a more competitive contest that took place later in the cycle.

Democrats will allocate 117 pledged delegates based off tonight’s results, the largest pool of delegates available thus far. To qualify for delegates, candidates must receive at least 15% of the vote statewide or in a congressional district. “Uncommitted” will receive delegates if it remains above that threshold.

More than 106,000 ballots had been reported in the Democratic primary when the AP called the race. The final polls closed at 9 p.m. Eastern, but in most of the state, they had closed an hour earlier. Tuesday’s primary elections also marked the first major statewide race since Michigan expanded early voting and allowed for early tabulation of absentee ballots last year. Approximately 1 million voters cast a ballot in either the Democratic or Republican primary before Election Day.

Maya Sweedler, The Associated Press

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

3h ago

Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

46m ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

5h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

6h ago

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

3h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

5h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

9h ago

2:38
Temperature roller coaster continues
Temperature roller coaster continues

The wild temperature swings continue. Natasha Ramsahai with the highs and lows in her seven-day forecast.

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
