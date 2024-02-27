Why AP called Michigan for Trump: Race call explained

By Robert Yoon And Maya Sweedler, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 9:22 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 9:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared former President Donald Trump the winner of Michigan’s Republican primary based on an analysis of initial vote returns from a cross-section of the state. With the victory, Trump is now a perfect five-for-five in presidential contests in which he appeared on the ballot.

The AP declared Trump the winner at 9:00 p.m. ET, when polls closed in the final four counties in the westernmost part of the state’s Upper Peninsula. At that time, Trump had 65% of the statewide vote, more than double the 31% his nearest competitor, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, had received.

By the time polls closed, nearly 134,000 votes had already been tabulated from 20 counties across the state. The votes came from every major geographic region in the state, with the bulk coming from Oakland and Macomb counties in Detroit’s northern suburbs, and from southeastern Michigan.

Trump built an early lead once the first results came in from Oakland at about 8:08 p.m. and had won every subsequent vote update by the time the last polls closed at 9:00 p.m.

At the time he was declared the winner, the former president was far ahead in every geographic region — and by almost three-to-one in more conservative northern Michigan.

In the state’s last competitive Republican primary, Trump won 72 of Michigan’s 83 counties, en route to a 12-percentage-point win. He saw his worst performance along the state’s western border, losing to Sen. Ted Cruz in Kent County — home to Grand Rapids, historically the GOP stronghold in the western side of the state — and its surrounding counties. But at the time the race was called Tuesday, Trump was slightly ahead in Kent.

Tonight’s primary elections also marked the first major statewide race since Michigan expanded early voting and allowed for early tabulation of absentee ballots last year. Approximately 1 million voters cast a ballot in either the Democratic or Republican primary before Election Day.

Robert Yoon And Maya Sweedler, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

3h ago

Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

46m ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

5h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

6h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

3h ago

Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

46m ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

5h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

3h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

5h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

9h ago

2:38
Temperature roller coaster continues
Temperature roller coaster continues

The wild temperature swings continue. Natasha Ramsahai with the highs and lows in her seven-day forecast.

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos