$1 million in stolen cargo discovered in warehouse near Georgia port

By The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 1:32 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 1:43 pm.

RINCON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia discovered an estimated $1 million worth of stolen cargo inside a warehouse a few miles from Savannah’s busy seaport.

Investigators with a search warrant found pallets of consumer goods including cellphones, food and Peloton exercise equipment, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

The items were seized Tuesday from a warehouse in Rincon, roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the main terminal gate at the Port of Savannah. Sheriff Jimmie McDuffie said his deputies were working the case with Georgia Ports Authority police and other agencies. No arrests were announced.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were taking inventory of the seized merchandise and moving it to a new location. They estimated the total value of the goods at roughly $1 million.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in major delays. Authorities said the crash happened...

breaking

16m ago

'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations in regards to safety, health and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

22m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

3h ago

Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store
Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store

The owner of a butcher shop in the city's east end is grateful no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into his store Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston...

updated

10m ago

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in major delays. Authorities said the crash happened...

breaking

16m ago

'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations in regards to safety, health and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

22m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

3h ago

Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store
Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store

The owner of a butcher shop in the city's east end is grateful no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into his store Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston...

updated

10m ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

18h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

20h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.
2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos