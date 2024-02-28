A pregnant Amish woman is killed in her rural Pennsylvania home, and police have no suspects

By The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 10:30 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 10:42 am.

SPARTANSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Investigators have no suspects in the killing of a pregnant 23-year-old Amish woman inside her home in rural northwestern Pennsylvania, and are appealing for tips from the public to help solve the crime, a state police spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Rebekah A. Byler was the victim of a criminal homicide inside her home on Fish Flats Road a few miles outside Spartansburg, Trooper Cynthia Schick said.

A relative and a family friend discovered her body in the living room around noon on Monday. They also found her two young children in the home, unharmed, The Meadville Tribune reported, citing prosecutors and the coroner.

Schick said an autopsy Tuesday has provided evidence including when she was killed. She said no children were harmed, but declined to share other details. A message seeking comment was left for Crawford County Coroner Eric Coston.

The Crawford County borough of Spartansburg is about 36 miles (58 kilometers) southeast of Erie.

The Associated Press

