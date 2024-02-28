An international monitoring mission says Serbia’s election was held in unjust conditions

Serbian outgoing Prime Minister Ana Brnabic drinks water during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The final international report about a tense early vote last December in Serbia concluded on Wednesday that the election was held in unjust conditions and "marred by harsh rhetoric, bias in the media, pressure on public sector employees and misuse of public resources." Outgoing Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Wednesday accused opposition groups and independent media of creating a "false narrative" about the alleged election fraud with an aim to destabilize the country. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jovana Gec, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 2:27 pm.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s recent disputed election was held in “unjust conditions” in part because of the president’s involvement and systemic advantages for the ruling party, a report by international monitors said Wednesday.

The report by an office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe also said the December election in the Balkan nation was “marred by harsh rhetoric, bias in the media, pressure on public sector employees and misuse of public resources.”

Serbia is a candidate for European Union membership, but the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic has faced accusations of curbing democratic freedoms. The opposition asserts it was robbed of a victory in the capital, Belgrade, and that the entire electoral process was irregular. The political tensions have led to large street protests.

Vucic and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party have denied wrongdoing. Election authorities declared the ruling populists the winners of the vote for the 250-member Serbian assembly and for municipal authorities in some 60 communities.

Citing parts of the new report by the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic accused opposition groups and independent media of creating a “false narrative” about the alleged fraud with an aim to destabilize the country.

“The elections in Serbia were free and fair,” Brnabic said, claiming the report proves it.

The report, however, said the “decisive involvement” of Vucic, “together with the ruling party’s systemic advantages, created unjust conditions for contestants.” It also noted “prevalent self-censorship among journalists and strong government influence on most media.”

Some in the opposition seized on the report to support their claims.

“When someone tells you that the elections took place in unequal conditions, favoring one man, one party, in an atmosphere of polarization and hate speech … those are unjust, unfree and undemocratic elections,” said an opposition Serbia Against Violence leader, Marinika Tepic.

The opposition and some local election monitors have claimed that voters from abroad were added to voters’ lists in Belgrade and bused in on election day to vote for the ruling party.

Those allegations “undermined public trust in the integrity of the local elections and also affected the acceptance of the parliamentary results,” the report said.

It urged authorities to conduct a “meaningful audit of the voter and civil registers with the participation of relevant stakeholders.”

Its other recommendations included implementing oversight mechanisms to prevent “intimidation and pressure on voters, including employees of public and state institutions.”

Jovana Gec, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in major delays. Authorities said the crash happened...

breaking

1h ago

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA
Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour. "The...

updated

1m ago

'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations in regards to safety, health and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store
Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store

The owner of a butcher shop in the city's east end is grateful no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into his store Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston...

22m ago

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in major delays. Authorities said the crash happened...

breaking

1h ago

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA
Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour. "The...

updated

1m ago

'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations in regards to safety, health and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store
Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store

The owner of a butcher shop in the city's east end is grateful no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into his store Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

20h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

21h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.
2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos