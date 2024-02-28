Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters reach labor agreement that avoids US strike

Six-packs of Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra are displayed at a liquor store, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Fairfield, Calif. Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch has reached a contract agreement with the Teamsters union that avoids a strike at its U.S. plants. The union had threatened a strike at the brewer’s 12 U.S. plants if an agreement on a new five-year contract wasn’t reached by 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 8:09 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 9:26 pm.

Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch has reached a contract agreement with the Teamsters union that avoids a strike at its U.S. plants.

The union had threatened a strike at the brewer’s 12 U.S. plants if an agreement on a new five-year contract wasn’t reached by 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday. The Teamsters union represents 5,000 Anheuser-Busch workers who brew and package beer and even take care of the company’s legendary Clydesdale horses.

But the two sides said late Wednesday they had reached a tentative agreement that boosts wages and increases vacation days and pension contributions.

“Teamsters make the beer, Teamsters make Anheuser-Busch successful and our members deserve the best contract. That is what we fought for and won today,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said the contract also makes significant job security commitments.

“Our people are our greatest strength, and we are incredibly pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that continues to recognize the talent, dedication, and hard work of our teams, while also positioning the company for long-term success,” Whitworth said in a statement.

The union said the full tentative agreement will be shared with workers prior to a ratification vote, which is expected to happen next week.

The strike would have been the first in the U.S. against Anheuser-Busch since 1976.

The union said earlier this month it was angered by a company proposal that would close breweries and lay off workers.

But Anheuser-Busch is facing declining beer sales in the U.S., where drinkers are increasingly opting for spirits, hard seltzers and alcohol-free beverages.

It’s also trying to win back consumers. Bud Light, its best-selling brand, faced a conservative backlash last year after it sent a commemorative can to transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Transgender rights supporters also deserted the brand, saying it didn’t do enough to support Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch shipments to U.S. wholesalers dropped 13.8% last year, according to Beer Marketer’s Insights. Overall, U.S. beer shipments were down 5%.

The company, part of Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev, brews more than a dozen brands at its U.S. plants, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois.

Not all U.S. brewers have been spared strikes, however. On Wednesday, 420 Teamsters-represented workers were on their second week of a strike at a Molson Coors plant in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Molson Coors should pay close attention to the bar we’ve set today for brewery workers across the country,” O’Brien said in his statement.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack
Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin...

42m ago

Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa
Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and...

10m ago

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

1h ago

Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions
Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions

Earl LeBlanc had been living in his East York apartment for 10 years before he was told in 2019 that he had six weeks to get out. The building owner had plans to refurbish the place and ultimately increase...

2h ago

