Asylum seekers in Europe reached a 7-year high last year. Syrians and Afghans file most claims

By Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 9:33 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 9:42 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The number of asylum seekers in Europe reached a seven-year high last year, with more than 1.1 million people applying for international protection in 2023, most of them Syrian nationals, the European Union said Wednesday.

The increase in asylum seekers and other migrants is a divisive issue in many European countries, pitting those who say more should be turned away at borders against those who feel the continent should continue to welcome people fleeing persecution.

The EU asylum agency’s figures are compiled from claims in the 27 countries of the bloc, plus Norway and Switzerland.

The agency said 181,000 Syrians sought asylum last year — a 38% rise from 2022 — while Afghan nationals made up the second biggest group, with 114,000 claims filed, though the number of Afghans was 11% down, compared to 2022.

Syrians stood the best chance of all nationalities of having their claims accepted, the agency said.

More Palestinians lodged asylum applications last year — nearly 11,600, or two thirds higher than the year before.

Under international refugee law, people have the right to apply for asylum when they are fleeing conflict, fear for their safety or due to possible persecution over their race, gender, sexuality or religion. In Europe, people who apply because they are seeking jobs or better lives are often refused entry.

Germany received the most applications by far last year, with 334,000 people seeking asylum, but Cyprus was under the greatest pressure from migrants wanting to stay on the island, relative to its population. The agency said 12,000 people applied for protection in Cyprus in 2023.

France received 167,000 applications, Spain 162,000, and Italy 136,000. Combined with Germany, the four received more than two thirds of all the applications made in 2023.

People from Turkey — a candidate to become an EU member, though its talks are at a standstill over concerns about democratic and human rights standards — also applied in far greater number, with 101,000 asylum applications by Turkish citizens, up 82% from 2022.

Around one fifth of all the claims were made by people entitled to visa-free travel in Europe, including 68,000 Venezuelans and 63,000 Colombians.

The rise in applications, along with Europe welcoming in, at least temporarily, more than 4.4 million Ukrainians who have fled the war since Russia’s invasion two years ago, is overwhelming Europe’s asylum capacities. The agency said that in December, it was helping 13 countries to cope.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

33m ago

TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges
TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges

CityNews has learned that a man from Etobicoke facing charges in a child luring investigation has been placed on administrative leave by the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). Authorities...

updated

0m ago

Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?
Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?

This leap year, some financial experts say they're seeing an unexpected trend: employees asking if they get paid for working on Feb. 29. Every four years, the calendar gains a day to sync up with the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

33m ago

TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges
TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges

CityNews has learned that a man from Etobicoke facing charges in a child luring investigation has been placed on administrative leave by the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). Authorities...

updated

0m ago

Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?
Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?

This leap year, some financial experts say they're seeing an unexpected trend: employees asking if they get paid for working on Feb. 29. Every four years, the calendar gains a day to sync up with the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

15h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

17h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

21h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos