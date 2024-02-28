Biden administration offering $85M in grants to help boost jobs in violence-plagued communities

By Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 5:07 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 5:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to offer $85 million in federal grants meant to improve job opportunities for youth in communities affected by gun violence and crime.

It’s part of an administration effort to address not just the immediate needs of communities following acts of violence, but also to promote longer-term recovery and resilience.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was expected to speak about the grants on Wednesday.

“It’s clear that with gun violence now being the number one cause of premature death for all youth in America, that we must take an all-of-government public health approach to address this crisis,” said Greg Jackson, deputy director of the White House office of gun violence prevention.

President Joe Biden has called gun violence “the ultimate superstorm,” affecting not just victims but the everyday lives of community members. His administration says the response should better resemble how the government acts after natural disasters.

Jackson said the grants will help provide key resources for community organizations and government leaders and will invest in those most at risk for violence. He said it was a way to address both “the lack of economic opportunity and the crisis of gun violence.”

The grants will be open to nonprofits, governments and civic leaders to fund education, skills training and paid work experience. The money is being made available through the Labor Department’s employment and training administration.

Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

20m ago

Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton
Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police officer is in hospital in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a car crash in Brampton on Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Chinguacousy...

7h ago

Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

8h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

13h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

20m ago

Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton
Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police officer is in hospital in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a car crash in Brampton on Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Chinguacousy...

7h ago

Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

8h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

11h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

12h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

16h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos