Driver, 18, charged in GTA crash that killed 1 and injured 4 others

An 18-year-old from Brampton, who was behind the wheel at the time of a crash that killed one woman and injured four others, has been charged as investigators try and piece together what transpired before the collision north of Toronto.

York Regional Police were called to the intersection of King Road and 8th Concession in King Township just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 18 for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw that a black Infiniti G37 had struck a light pole. There were six occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

An 18-year-old female passenger from Brampton died despite life-saving measures from first responders.

Police said an 18-year-old male passenger from Brampton was critically injured. Two 19-year-old female passengers from Welland, Ont., and St. Catherines, Ont., and one 18-year-old male passenger from Brampton were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The driver was uninjured, police said.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested the driver and identified him as 18-year-old Derrick Rose of Brampton. He’s facing several charges, including dangerous operation causing death, three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a release order.

Group of 6 may have attended party before fatal crash: YRP

A police spokesperson said that investigators believe the six occupants may have been at a party in Caledon prior to the deadly crash.

The driver is also believed to have been operating at a high rate of speed on Highway 400 and King Road between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Officers have released photos of the vehicle with hopes that witnesses will come forward with information to assist the investigation.