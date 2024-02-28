Canada to reinstate visas for Mexican nationals after spike in asylum claims: report

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks out from a balcony following a meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico. Wednesday Jan.11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2024 7:06 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 7:12 pm.

OTTAWA — A Radio-Canada report says the federal government will reimpose a visa requirement on visitng Mexican nationals in response to a massive spike in asylum claims.

Officials have not confirmed the report, but that hasn’t stopped former Conservative immigration minister Jason Kenny from applauding the idea. 

But the Tourism Industry Association of Canada said it fears longer processing times for visitors who are major contributors to the economy.

Radio-Canada says the decision is set to take effect Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Immigration Department data show asylum claims from Mexico have spiked since the Liberals were elected — from 110 in 2015 to nearly 24,000 in 2023.

Ottawa lifted the visa requirement in 2016 — and Kenney, who put the original in place in 2009, says the decision to reverse course took far too long. 

A spokesman for the Bloc Québécois, wich had been pressing the government to act, also cheered the news. 

The Quebec government has long called on Ottawa to reinstate the visa requirements as the province grapples with an influx in asylum seekers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

