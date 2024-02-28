CBC reaches tentative deal with union, says the Canadian Media Guild

The Canadian Media Guild says it has reached a tentative agreement with CBC/Radio Canada. The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2024 5:27 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 5:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Media Guild says it has reached a tentative agreement with CBC/Radio Canada.

In a statement, the union says the deal has been recommended by its bargaining committee and the details are currently being shared with its more than 4,400 members.

The current collective agreement was set to expire on March 31.

The union says a a vote to ratify the tentative agreement will take place in a few weeks.

The public broadcaster announced in the fall that it would eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies would go unfilled due to a coming $125-million budget shortfall.

CBC said a government directive to cut 3.3 per cent of its budget was part of the reason they were laying off 10 per cent of their staff, but the federal government has denied giving that order.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

