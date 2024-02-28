Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for one match over alleged offensive gesture in Saudi league game

FILE - Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal playing for a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and PSG during a friendly soccer match, at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo has come under heavy criticism after seemingly making an offensive gesture following Al Nassr’s 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

By John Duerden, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 8:32 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 9:26 pm.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match for making an alleged offensive gesture during a Saudi Arabia league game while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

After Al-Nassr defeated Riyadh rival Al-Shabab 3-2 on Sunday, video footage appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, in a gesture that seemed to be aimed at Al-Shabab fans.

Background chants of “Messi,” referencing Ronaldo’s longstanding soccer rival Lionel Messi, could be heard.

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) committee announced the ban on social media early Thursday morning local time. Al-Nassr’s next league game is at home to Al-Hazm on Thursday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star will also have to pay a fine of 20,000 Saudi Riyals ( $5,333) to Al-Shabab, to cover the costs of the club filing the complaint, and half of that amount to the federation.

The committee said that the decision was not open to appeal.

While the incident was not captured by television cameras, the actions of Ronaldo, who scored a first-half penalty in the game, were widely criticized in Saudi Arabia by former players and commentators.

According to reports in the Saudi Arabia media, the 39-year-old told the committee that the gesture was one of victory and common in Europe.

It is not the first time that the Portuguese forward has been at the center of controversy since joining Al-Nassr. Last April, upon leaving the field after a game against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo appeared to grab his genitals as fans chanted Messi’s name. On that occasion, Al-Nassr said that the forward had sustained a groin injury in the match.

Ronaldo, who moved to the Riyadh-based club in December 2022, has a league-leading 22 goals. His scored the opener against Al Shabab, a first-half penalty.

Al Nassr is also in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League, a tournament it has never won.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

John Duerden, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack
Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin...

43m ago

Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa
Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and...

11m ago

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

1h ago

Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions
Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions

Earl LeBlanc had been living in his East York apartment for 10 years before he was told in 2019 that he had six weeks to get out. The building owner had plans to refurbish the place and ultimately increase...

2h ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack
Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin...

43m ago

Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa
Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and...

11m ago

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

1h ago

Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions
Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions

Earl LeBlanc had been living in his East York apartment for 10 years before he was told in 2019 that he had six weeks to get out. The building owner had plans to refurbish the place and ultimately increase...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

3h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

6h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

7h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

7h ago

1:57
Safety concerns in Etobicoke prompt community meeting
Safety concerns in Etobicoke prompt community meeting

A community safety townhall is being held in Etobicoke to address concerns, including auto thefts and break and enters. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents who want to see change in their community.

22h ago

More Videos