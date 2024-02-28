FAA gives Boeing 90 days to come up with a plan to improve manufacturing quality and safety

FILE - This image taken Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of the Boeing 737-9 Max that lost a panel in flight, in Portland, Ore. Boeing says the head of its 737 jetliner program is leaving the company immediately, paving the way for the aircraft maker to appoint new leadership at the troubled division. (NTSB via AP)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 10:33 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 10:42 am.

The Federal Aviation Administration is giving Boeing 90 days to come up with a plan to fix quality problems and meet safety standards for building new planes.

The agency said the directive follows meetings with top Boeing officials including the company’s CEO at FAA headquarters in Washington.

“Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing’s leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way.”

The new deadline is being set as the FAA finishes an audit of assembly lines at the factory near Seattle, where Boeing builds planes like the 737 Max that suffered a door-panel blowout in January. Investigators say bolts that help keep the panel in place were missing after repair work on the Alaska Airlines jet at the Boeing factory.

This week, a panel of industry, government and academic experts found shortcomings in the safety culture at Boeing, which the company says it has been working to improve. Earlier in February, Boeing replaced the executive overseeing the 737 program.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

28m ago

TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges
TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges

CityNews has learned that a man from Etobicoke facing charges in a child luring investigation has been placed on administrative leave by the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). Authorities...

updated

6m ago

Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?
Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?

This leap year, some financial experts say they're seeing an unexpected trend: employees asking if they get paid for working on Feb. 29. Every four years, the calendar gains a day to sync up with the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

28m ago

TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges
TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges

CityNews has learned that a man from Etobicoke facing charges in a child luring investigation has been placed on administrative leave by the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). Authorities...

updated

6m ago

Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?
Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?

This leap year, some financial experts say they're seeing an unexpected trend: employees asking if they get paid for working on Feb. 29. Every four years, the calendar gains a day to sync up with the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

15h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

17h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

21h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos