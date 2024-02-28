House fire that left 5 children dead in Arizona doesn’t appear to be arson, authorities say

FILE - Flowers, stuffed animals and candles are placed on and along a chain-link fence in a makeshift memorial outside the Bullhead City, Ariz., duplex where five children were killed in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. There is no evidence an Arizona house fire that killed five children was caused by arson, authorities said Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Bill McMillen/Mohave Valley Daily News via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 9:00 pm.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — There is no evidence an Arizona house fire that killed five children was caused by arson, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found no trace of accelerants on debris samples taken from the December blaze, Bullhead City Police said in a news release.

The cause remains undetermined.

Both ATF and the Lake Havasu City Fire Department are still investigating.

The father of four of the children left them and a young relative in the house on the afternoon of Dec. 16 while he went out to do some Christmas shopping.

Authorities haven’t released his name, nor will they say if he is facing any charges in the fire in Bullhead City, a close-knit community near the Colorado River and the Nevada border.

The blaze began in the downstairs foyer area of the two-story duplex, fire investigators said. Flames and smoke traveled up the only staircase inside the home, preventing the children from escaping. Their bodies were all found in an upstairs bedroom.

The victims were identified as 4-year-old Freya Jones and her three brothers — 2-year-old Elias Jones, 5-year-old Zane Jones and 13-year-old John Jones III — and 11-year-old Henry Lewis, a relative who was visiting.

The Associated Press

Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack
Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin...

43m ago

Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa
Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and...

11m ago

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

1h ago

Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions
Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions

Earl LeBlanc had been living in his East York apartment for 10 years before he was told in 2019 that he had six weeks to get out. The building owner had plans to refurbish the place and ultimately increase...

2h ago

Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

3h ago

Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

6h ago

Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

7h ago

Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

7h ago

Safety concerns in Etobicoke prompt community meeting
Safety concerns in Etobicoke prompt community meeting

A community safety townhall is being held in Etobicoke to address concerns, including auto thefts and break and enters. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents who want to see change in their community.

22h ago

