Larry David, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Stiller pay tribute to comedian Richard Lewis after death at 76

FILE - Richard Lewis appears at the premiere of "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 17, 2017. Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname “The Prince of Pain,” has died. He was 76. He died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack, according to his publicist Jeff Abraham. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) 2017 Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 6:17 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 6:26 pm.

Fellow comedians, famous fans, co-stars and friends react to the death of Richard Lewis, who died Wednesday at age 76.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.” — Larry David, Lewis’ “Curb Your Enthusiasm” co-star, in a statement.

“He made me laugh, which is the one thing that a strong, capable woman, can’t really do for herself…. He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone.” — Jamie Lee Curtis, Lewis’ co-star on the sitcom “Anything But Love,” via Instagram.

“I never met a kinder, more empathetic comedy genius. He was so funny. And deep. As a stand-up he was really iconic in the ’70s. Cool, funny, self deprecating and hip. He was a friend to my parents and the whole Stiller family.” — Ben Stiller, via X, formerly Twitter.

“A brilliantly funny man who will missed by all. The world needed him now more than ever.” — Albert Brooks on X.

“Absolutely devastated by this news. Richard was my hero when I was a stand-up. I was lucky enough to get to know him and he was the most wonderful man. So supportive and kind and truly one of the funniest people on the planet.” — “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig on X.

“His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.” — HBO, in a statement.

“I have never had a brother. From the day he came up and said hi in 1989 Richard Lewis and I called each other ‘brother.’ I used to kid him: if people knew how good and kind a person he was, it would ruin his career.” — Newscaster and commentator Keith Olbermann on X.

“Farewell, Richard Lewis. Procol Harum has lost another fan, and the rest of us have lost a very good man.” — Actor and comedian Michael McKean on X.

“Richard Lewis was part of a changing of the guard in stand-up history during the 1970s; his work exemplified and anticipated the deeply personal, raw, introspective and yes, neurotic, tone that has come to color so much contemporary comedy.” — National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson, in a statement.

The Associated Press


