Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2024 4:40 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 4:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,243.77, down 75.13 points):

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BTF). Finance. Down 52 cents, or 10.81 per cent, to $4.29 on 13.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 46 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $45.96 on 10.3 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 38 cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $32.24 on 8.2 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Down 20 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $19.44 on 6.7 million shares. 

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX:GRID). Technology. Down four cents, or 4.65 per cent, to 82 cents on 4.6 million shares. 

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down 40 cents, or 0.94 per cent, to $42.05 on 4.0 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Finance. Up $2.40, or 2.32 per cent, to $106.07. Shares of National Bank of Canada pushed to an all-time high Wednesday as the bank delivered positive results that surprised to the upside. National Bank reported a first-quarter profit of $922 million on Wednesday, up from $876 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose across its business. Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.71 billion, up from $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 29 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $130.93. RBC reported a first-quarter profit of $3.58 billion, up from $3.13 billion a year earlier, on revenue of $13.49 billion. On an adjusted basis, the bank says it earned $2.85 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $3.04 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28,2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in a lengthy closure of that section of the highway. Authorities...

9m ago

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA
Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour. "The...

36m ago

'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations regarding safety, health, and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

5 former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
5 former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael...

54m ago

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in a lengthy closure of that section of the highway. Authorities...

9m ago

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA
Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour. "The...

36m ago

'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations regarding safety, health, and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

5 former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
5 former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

2h ago

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

21h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

23h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.
More Videos