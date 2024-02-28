New Leger poll suggests support for Conservatives, Pierre Poilievre is growing

A new poll suggests support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is growing, and that most Canadians are optimistic about their household finances. Poilievre arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests support for Pierre Poilievre is growing, and most Canadians are optimistic about their household finances.

Support for the Tories was up one point to 41 per cent in the latest Leger tracking poll, which asks respondents for their voting intentions each month. 

Liberal support held steady at 25 per cent, while the NDP dropped two points to 18 per cent. 

The pollster surveyed 1,554 Canadians last weekend, asking questions about their preferred choice for prime minister and the state of the economy. 

The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples. 

In all, 61 per cent of respondents said their household finances are good or very good, down two percentage points from January.

Another 36 per cent rated their finances as poor or very poor. Just shy of half the respondents in Atlantic Canada fell into that group. 

The survey found 48 per cent of respondents were living paycheque to paycheque — a problem most acute for people under age 55 — and more than a third reported being concerned about losing their job in the next year. 

The political results follow a trend that began last July, when Conservatives leapt ahead of the Liberals.

That month,  35 per cent of respondents said they would vote for the Tories, putting them six percentage points ahead of the governing Liberals.

Two-thirds of those surveyed in the new poll said they’re dissatisfied with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, including 42 per cent who said they’re very dissatisfied. 

Liberal support was strongest in Atlantic Canada at 40 per cent, while Conservative support reached 61 per cent in Alberta and 48 per cent in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. 

About one-third of voters in Quebec said they’d cast a ballot for the Bloc Québécois. But the Tories were not far behind, at 29 per cent support. 

Men were more likely than women to say they would vote Conservative, and the party also had stronger support in rural and suburban ridings compared to major cities. 

Poilievre was the preferred prime minister for 27 per cent of respondents, putting him ahead of Trudeau by 10 points. 

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was a very close third at 16 per cent. A combined 31 per cent selected none of the above or said they don’t know or preferred not to say who they would choose. 

Poilievre’s support among women sat at just 21 per cent, compared to 34 per cent among men. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

6h ago

Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton
Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police officer is in hospital in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a car crash in Brampton on Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Chinguacousy...

5h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

9h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

11h ago

Top Stories

Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

6h ago

Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton
Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police officer is in hospital in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a car crash in Brampton on Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Chinguacousy...

5h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

9h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

9h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

11h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

15h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos