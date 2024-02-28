Paris City Hall says no Olympic Games policing plans were lost in theft of a worker’s computer gear

FILE - The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Paris City Hall, in Paris, on April 30, 2023. Paris City Hall said Wednesday Feb. 28, 2024 that no policing plans for the upcoming Olympic Games were lost in the theft of computer gear reported by one of its employees. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 9:54 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 10:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — Paris City Hall said Wednesday that no policing plans for the upcoming Olympic Games were lost in the theft of computer gear reported by one of its employees.

A City Hall statement said: “Initial checks established that the worker didn’t possess any information relating to the organization and deployment of law enforcement during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

French broadcaster BFMTV first reported Tuesday evening that a computer and USB keys containing Olympic Games security plans for Paris City Hall were stolen aboard a train at the French capital’s Gare du Nord station.

BFM said one of the USB keys was encrypted and stored security plans relating to roads and traffic for the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games.

In a city repeatedly hit by deadly extremist attacks, security is the biggest challenge for Paris Games organizers.

The Paris prosecutor’s office on Wednesday described media coverage of the theft as “hasty.” It said a City Hall engineer had lost a bag at Gare du Nord on Monday and reported that it contained a USB key used for work.

“However, it is important to specify that this key only contained notes related to traffic in Paris during the Olympic Games, and not on sensitive security plans,” the prosecutor’s office said.

City Hall’s statement said the worker’s computer gear “contained notes for internal use,” concerning the employee’s IT-related work for the Paris traffic department.

It said an investigation is underway into the “proven breaches of internal security procedures” and that depending on its findings, “sanctions will be taken.”

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Associated Press

