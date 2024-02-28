Police in suburban Chicago are sued over a fatal shooting of a man in his home

By The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 9:01 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 9:12 am.

CHICAGO (AP) — The sisters of a man fatally shot in his home this month by suburban Chicago police filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the officers and their department, alleging wrongful death and other counts.

Kyenna McConico and Kennetha Barnes, sisters of Isaac Goodlow III, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Chicago against the Carol Stream Police Department and officers identified as John Does 1-6. The complaint seeks unspecified damages.

Messages seeking comment on the lawsuit were left Wednesday morning with the police department and Chief Donald Cummings.

Officers responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot Goodlow, 30, around 4:15 a.m. Feb. 3 in his home in the Villagebrook Apartments in Carol Stream.

At the time, the police department said on its Facebook page that officers “encountered a tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation, which resulted in officers discharging their weapons at the alleged domestic violence suspect.”

The sisters’ attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, said Goodlow was alone and in bed when officers, without identifying themselves, “bust open his bedroom door” and shot him.

“Isaac Goodlaw was shot directly in his heart,” Stroth said in a telephone interview.

Goodlow and his girlfriend had a dispute earlier in the evening, but she had left the home by the time officers arrived, Stroth said.

Stroth said he and Goodlow’s sisters have viewed police body camera footage of the episode, which he called an “unlawful, unjustified shooting.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

2h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

3h ago

Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?
Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?

This leap year, some financial experts say they're seeing an unexpected trend: employees asking if they get paid for working on Feb. 29. Every four years, the calendar gains a day to sync up with the...

1h ago

Early morning crash leaves SUV teetering over guardrail on DVP
Early morning crash leaves SUV teetering over guardrail on DVP

A heavy tow truck was brought in to remove a vehicle that has left hanging over a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto early Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle collision happened in the southbound...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

2h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

3h ago

Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?
Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?

This leap year, some financial experts say they're seeing an unexpected trend: employees asking if they get paid for working on Feb. 29. Every four years, the calendar gains a day to sync up with the...

1h ago

Early morning crash leaves SUV teetering over guardrail on DVP
Early morning crash leaves SUV teetering over guardrail on DVP

A heavy tow truck was brought in to remove a vehicle that has left hanging over a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto early Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle collision happened in the southbound...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

14h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

15h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

20h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos