Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre

Police investigate death of a man at Toronto warming centre
Police investigate death of a man at Toronto warming centre on Elizabeth Street. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 28, 2024 10:13 pm.

Police are investigating the death of a man at one of the city’s warming centres.

Investigators tell CityNews they were called to the respite centre at 75 Elizabeth Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports three men were fighting in the area. As a result, one man was pronounced dead.

“We can confirm that a male did die, however, the circumstances around his death are still being investigated,” police said in an email.

The Elizabeth Street warming centre is one of four operated by the City for people experiencing homelessness. The centres are opened when temperatures reach minus five degrees Celsius and/or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a winter weather event warning.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack
Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin...

2h ago

Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa
Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and...

1h ago

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

0m ago

Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions
Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions

Earl LeBlanc had been living in his East York apartment for 10 years before he was told in 2019 that he had six weeks to get out. The building owner had plans to refurbish the place and ultimately increase...

4h ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack
Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin...

2h ago

Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa
Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and...

1h ago

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

0m ago

Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions
Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions

Earl LeBlanc had been living in his East York apartment for 10 years before he was told in 2019 that he had six weeks to get out. The building owner had plans to refurbish the place and ultimately increase...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

4h ago

2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

5h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

5h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

8h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

8h ago

More Videos