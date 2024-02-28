Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre

Police are investigating the death of a man at one of the city’s warming centres.

Investigators tell CityNews they were called to the respite centre at 75 Elizabeth Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports three men were fighting in the area. As a result, one man was pronounced dead.

“We can confirm that a male did die, however, the circumstances around his death are still being investigated,” police said in an email.

The Elizabeth Street warming centre is one of four operated by the City for people experiencing homelessness. The centres are opened when temperatures reach minus five degrees Celsius and/or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a winter weather event warning.