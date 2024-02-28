Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour.

“The temperature dropped from 16 C to 9 C in six minutes from 12:02 p.m. to 12:08 p.m., then dropped another 3 C nine minutes later at 12:17 p.m. to 6 C, and dropped to 4 C at 1 p.m.,” said CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai.

“Essentially a 12-degree temperature drop in an hour and still falling.”

Ramsahai said the unofficial high was 16.5 C at Pearson International Airport, smashing the old daily record of 16.2 C set on this date in 2018.

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement, which was issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday in anticipation of Wednesday’s cold front.

“A strong cold front is expected to track through southern Ontario this afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically along with the development of strong northwesterly winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h for much of the afternoon and evening,” the national weather agency said in its statement.

Environment Canada warns the massive temperature change bring with it the chance of a flash freeze.

“The sudden temperature drop may lead to icy surfaces as temperatures fall below the freezing mark through the day,” Environment Canada adds. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

By around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, temperatures in Toronto are forecasted to drop to -1 C, with it feeling more like -5. By midnight, it’s expected to drop to -5 C, feeling closer to -16 with the wind chill.

GTA drivers are being warned to brace for icy and windy conditions for the afternoon and evening commutes.

Meanwhile, thousands of Toronto Hydro customers in Etobicoke are dealing with a power outage as the strong cold front brings with it gusty winds.

According to its outage page, the boundaries appear to be from Kipling Avenue west to Centennial Park and from Highway 401 south to Dundas Street.

“We’re currently responding to scattered outages across the city due to the windy conditions this afternoon,” Toronto Hydro said in a post on X.

The strong winds are expected to ease Wednesday night.

With files from Lucas Casaletto and Michael Ranger