updated

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 28, 2024 2:39 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 3:30 pm.

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour.

“The temperature dropped from 16 C to 9 C in six minutes from 12:02 p.m. to 12:08 p.m., then dropped another 3 C nine minutes later at 12:17 p.m. to 6 C, and dropped to 4 C at 1 p.m.,” said CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai.

“Essentially a 12-degree temperature drop in an hour and still falling.”

Ramsahai said the unofficial high was 16.5 C at Pearson International Airport, smashing the old daily record of 16.2 C set on this date in 2018.

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement, which was issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday in anticipation of Wednesday’s cold front.

“A strong cold front is expected to track through southern Ontario this afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically along with the development of strong northwesterly winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h for much of the afternoon and evening,” the national weather agency said in its statement.

Environment Canada warns the massive temperature change bring with it the chance of a flash freeze.

“The sudden temperature drop may lead to icy surfaces as temperatures fall below the freezing mark through the day,” Environment Canada adds. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO LIVE WEATHER COVERAGE!

By around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, temperatures in Toronto are forecasted to drop to -1 C, with it feeling more like -5. By midnight, it’s expected to drop to -5 C, feeling closer to -16 with the wind chill.

GTA drivers are being warned to brace for icy and windy conditions for the afternoon and evening commutes.

Meanwhile, thousands of Toronto Hydro customers in Etobicoke are dealing with a power outage as the strong cold front brings with it gusty winds.

According to its outage page, the boundaries appear to be from Kipling Avenue west to Centennial Park and from Highway 401 south to Dundas Street.

“We’re currently responding to scattered outages across the city due to the windy conditions this afternoon,” Toronto Hydro said in a post on X.

The strong winds are expected to ease Wednesday night.

With files from Lucas Casaletto and Michael Ranger

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in major delays. Authorities said the crash happened...

breaking

1h ago

'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations in regards to safety, health and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store
Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store

The owner of a butcher shop in the city's east end is grateful no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into his store Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston...

27m ago

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

9h ago

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in major delays. Authorities said the crash happened...

breaking

1h ago

'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations in regards to safety, health and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store
Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store

The owner of a butcher shop in the city's east end is grateful no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into his store Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston...

27m ago

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

20h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

21h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.
2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos