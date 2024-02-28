School voucher ideas expose deep GOP divisions in Tennessee Legislature

FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol stands in Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024. After begrudgingly agreeing to tweak Tennessee's strict abortion ban last year, the Republican-dominant Legislature is once again facing pressure to reconsider when doctors can legally offer the procedure to pregnant patients. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 2:48 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 2:57 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — With a supermajority grip over the Tennessee Statehouse, there are very few things Republicans can’t push through even with the harshest of criticism and public opposition.

Yet, after weeks of working behind closed doors on a sweeping school voucher plan that would give coveted public dollars to many more families to spend on private schools, deep divisions remain among GOP members on the best path forward.

Different proposals are floating between the House and Senate chambers, and Republican members are grumbling publicly about not having enough time to study the details. Tensions are flaring over accountability measures, and hundreds of educators across the state are pleading with lawmakers to spike the idea completely.

“This legislation before us is an opportunity for us to rethink education in our state,” said Rep. Mark White, chair of the House Education Committee and key sponsor of the House voucher bill. “We’re revolutionizing education.”

Educator groups and Democrats have remained consistent in their opposition.

“Vouchers will not benefit Tennessee’s students in any way, and they provide no real choice to Tennessee families whatsoever,” said House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons in a statement. “They are nothing more than a scam designed to steal money from our underfunded public schools, enrich the rich, and blow a gaping hole in our state and local governments’ budgets.”

But Democrats lack the votes to have much influence, so the real legislative debate is within the GOP as various voucher ideas make their debut. While the bills are expected to advance in committees, the remaining differences likely won’t be resolved until the session’s final moments — which could be as late as mid-April.

It’s a much more murkier situation than when Republican Gov. Bill Lee optimistically pitched a major expansion of Tennessee’s voucher program back in November, when he argued that more families should be able to use state money for private schools.

This year’s voucher program is being billed as an “education freedom scholarship” to pay for tuition, a change from the “education savings accounts” of about $8,100 per eligible student that a smaller number of families can currently spend on state-approved education expenses for their children. The ESA program is much more limited than what this new voucher program envisions.

Lee initially backed the ESA program nearly five years ago shortly after becoming governor. Republicans also held supermajority control then, but many members had deep reservations over the potential impacts on their local schools. The proposal passed only barely, after some GOP lawmakers were assured it would apply only to Shelby and Davidson counties, which include the Democratic strongholds of Memphis and Nashville. The program has since expanded to Hamilton County, which encompasses Chattanooga.

The first state test scores of participating students have been lackluster, according to Education Commissioner Lizette Reynolds.

“The results aren’t anything to write home about,” Reynolds told lawmakers earlier this year. “But at the end of the day, the parents are happy with this new learning environment for their students.”

This time around, Lee and other voucher advocates are hoping to capitalize on the unhappiness many parents felt during COVID-19 lockdowns and the growing mistrust over what educators may be teaching inside classrooms.

Both the governor and Senate’s voucher proposals would set aside 10,000 vouchers for families anywhere in Tennessee whose income is at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. The House version would bump that limit to 400% of the poverty level — around $124,800 for a family of four — and make an additional 10,000 vouchers available in the first year.

If approved, each tuition voucher for the upcoming 2024-25 school year would be worth around $7,300, estimated to cover 62% of the average cost of attending a private school in Tennessee, according to state documents.

As for accountability, the Senate’s bill requires testing for students who receives the vouchers, but that requirement is dropped in the proposals drafted by the House and the governor’s administration.

Separately, the House version specifically requires that eligible students must be U.S. citizens — sparking legal concerns similar to those raised by critics in 2019 when the ESA plan was being debated, over how schools will verify such status.

House leaders also suggested overhauling standardized testing for public school students, changing teacher and principal evaluation requirements, covering more of the educators’ health insurance premiums, and phasing out so-called turnaround districts for low-performing schools.

Supporters argue that these additions could persuade school districts to support the voucher plan while providing a more wholistic approach to reforming education. But many legislators remain skeptical.

“I’ve heard from my superintendent and specifically, verbatim, he said that ‘There’s not much in the enticements that really interest me or benefit my school,’” Republican Rep. Bryan Richey, of Maryville, said in committee. “I’ve heard that from all of my school districts.”

Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in major delays. Authorities said the crash happened...

breaking

1h ago

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA
Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour. "The...

updated

2m ago

'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations in regards to safety, health and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store
Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store

The owner of a butcher shop in the city's east end is grateful no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into his store Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston...

23m ago

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in major delays. Authorities said the crash happened...

breaking

1h ago

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA
Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour. "The...

updated

2m ago

'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations in regards to safety, health and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store
Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store

The owner of a butcher shop in the city's east end is grateful no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into his store Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

20h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

21h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.
2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos