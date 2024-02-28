Slow procurement keeps pushing defence spending down the line, PBO report finds

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Senate Committee on National Finance, Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in Ottawa. Giroux says the Defence Department is planning unprecedented capital spending in the coming years, raising concerns about the effect of inflation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 10:26 am.

OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer says the Defence Department is planning unprecedented capital spending in the coming years, raising concerns about the effect of inflation.

In a new report, Yves Giroux assessed 20 years of planned capital spending under Canada’s 2017 defence policy, billed “Strong, Secure, Engaged.”

He found planned spending is $51.5 billion more than it was two years ago, mostly because of Norad modernization and new procurements.

Capital spending is set to be at least $10 billion a year, hitting a peak in the 2027-28 fiscal year at $18 billion. 

Delays in military procurements have meant the department spent almost $12 billion less than it planned since 2017.

Giroux says pushing that spending into later years raises concerns that inflation will reduce the government’s purchasing power. 

“Increased spending in later years is subject to greater discounting from inflation and further compounded by expected increases in defence procurement inflation as found by previous PBO reports,” the report said.

The report found 62 per cent of capital spending has shifted to the latter half of the 20-year period instead of being evenly split, as it was when the PBO last reported on it in 2022.

In June 2022, the Defence Department announced plans for a major modernization of Norad infrastructure and capabilities that is expected to cost $38.6 billion over 20 years. 

Much of that spending is set to take place after 2030.

The government has also announced several major procurements since 2022, including plans to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets at a cost of $19 billion and a $10.4-billion plan to buy P-8A surveillance aircraft. 

Overall, the defence policy set out a plan to spend $553 billion over 20 years ending in 2037, with $164 billion of that set aside for capital spending. Capital spending has now risen to $214.8 billion, Giroux said.

The Defence Department has been working for more than two years on an update to the 2017 defence policy. 

In a recent interview, Defence Minister Bill Blair said he would have liked to see the update completed “yesterday,” but gave no timeline for when it is expected to be released. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

34m ago

TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges
TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges

CityNews has learned that a man from Etobicoke facing charges in a child luring investigation has been placed on administrative leave by the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). Authorities...

updated

1m ago

Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?
Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?

This leap year, some financial experts say they're seeing an unexpected trend: employees asking if they get paid for working on Feb. 29. Every four years, the calendar gains a day to sync up with the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

34m ago

TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges
TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges

CityNews has learned that a man from Etobicoke facing charges in a child luring investigation has been placed on administrative leave by the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). Authorities...

updated

1m ago

Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?
Hourly vs. salaried: Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?

This leap year, some financial experts say they're seeing an unexpected trend: employees asking if they get paid for working on Feb. 29. Every four years, the calendar gains a day to sync up with the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

15h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

17h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

21h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos