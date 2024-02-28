Social media influencer says Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill broke her leg during football drill at his home

AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill, of the Miami Dolphins, runs after the catch during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Orlando. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Alanis Thames, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 1:39 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 1:42 pm.

A social media influencer is suing Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over an alleged incident that happened at the NFL star’s South Florida home last summer.

In a lawsuit that Sophie Hall’s attorneys filed in Broward County circuit court on Feb. 23, the influencer claims that Hill “forcefully and purposefully” shoved her while the two were participating in a football drill at his Southwest Ranches mansion.

Hill was “humiliated” after Hall knocked him backward during a “friendly football lesson,” according to the lawsuit, which led to him charging at her “violently and with great force.”

“The crushing force was so great that she sustained a right leg fracture, necessitating surgery with metal hardware implantation,” the lawsuit says.

Hall is seeking up to $75,000 in damages. It is unclear whether she reported the incident to authorities. Her attorneys are suing Hill for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

The Dolphins, who acquired Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022, have not commented publicly on the incident.

Hall, whom the suit describes as a model, actress and influencer with over 2 million followers across multiple social media platforms, met Hill in May 2023 after she bought a ticket for her 10-year-old son to attend Hill’s summer football camp in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Dolphins receiver messaged Hall on Instagram a day after she registered, wanting to “meet up and get to know her,” the court documents say.

The two continued to exchange messages, the documents show, including one in which Hill says he has been “known to be a good stepdad.”

Hill then shared his cellphone number with Hall and invited her to his home. The All-Pro receiver purchased flight and travel arrangements for Hall to stay with him for a few days, the lawsuit says.

Hall arrived at Hill’s home on June 28, according to the complaint. That afternoon, she stood and watched Hill practice with his trainer in his backyard before Hill invited her to participate in offensive line drills with him.

Hall, who in her Instagram bio says she is 6-foot-1, caused Hill to be pushed backward during the first drill, which the suit claims garnered laughter from those watching, including his mother, sister, friend and trainer.

“Apparently embarrassed by his loss of stability as a result of contact by a woman during the ‘football play,’ Mr. Hill’s attitude changed and he became angry,” the complaint says.

Hall was in excruciating pain and unable to get up and walk around as a result of Hill charging at her. The suit claims that Hill downplayed Hall’s injuries but allowed her to stay at his home until he secured travel arrangements for her to return home.

The lawsuit says she was diagnosed with a right leg fracture in July, attends weekly therapy sessions and has persistent pain and weakness in her leg.

In 2019, the Chiefs suspended Hill amid allegations that he had physically abused his son. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation after choking his then-pregnant fianceé. He received three years’ probation as a result. Last August, Hill was under investigation by Miami-Dade police after a man claimed the receiver hit him after a verbal altercation. No charges were filed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Alanis Thames, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in major delays. Authorities said the crash happened...

breaking

16m ago

'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations in regards to safety, health and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

22m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

3h ago

Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store
Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store

The owner of a butcher shop in the city's east end is grateful no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into his store Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston...

updated

10m ago

Top Stories

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP, closures are in place

Two people have life-threatening injuries because their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in major delays. Authorities said the crash happened...

breaking

16m ago

'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell': Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations in regards to safety, health and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

22m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

3h ago

Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store
Butcher shop owner grateful no serious injuries after car crashes into his east-end store

The owner of a butcher shop in the city's east end is grateful no one was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into his store Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston...

updated

10m ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

18h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

20h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.
2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos