Stock market today: Asian stocks lower after Wall Street holds steady near record highs

A currency trader moves past the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Asian markets were mostly lower on Wednesday after U.S. stocks held near their record levels in a quiet day of trading. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 2:59 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 3:12 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian markets were mostly lower on Wednesday after U.S. stocks held near their record levels in a quiet day of trading.

U.S. futures and oil prices fell.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged 0.3% lower to 39,173.50.

Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai sank after the territory’s financial chief announced a budget aimed at boosting tourism and the property industry. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1.4% to 16,562.96, while the Shanghai Composite sank 1.9% to 2,957.85.

China’s largest private property developer, Country Garden, said Wednesday that it is facing a liquidation petition after failing to repay a term loan facility worth 1.6 billion Hong Kong dollars ($204.5 million). The first hearing in the case is scheduled for May 17.

The move comes after China Evergrande, the world’s most heavily indebted real estate developer, was ordered to undergo liquidation following a failed effort to restructure $300 billion in late January.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed at 7,660.40 after the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday the country’s inflation rate held at a two-year low in January, triggering hopes that the Reserve Bank may cut its benchmark interest rate.

South Korea’s Kospi gained 1% to 2,652.29, while Thailand’s SET was down 0.6%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 added 0.2%, to 5,078.18 and was just off its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2%, to 38,972.41, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4% to 16,035.30.

Macy’s climbed 3.4% after reporting better results for the latest quarter than feared. It also announced a sweeping reorganization as it tries to kickstart growth in revenue.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings steamed 19.8% higher for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after saying it’s seeing healthy demand from customers.

AutoZone revved 6.7% higher after reporting a stronger profit than expected. Much of its growth last quarter came from its stores in Mexico and Brazil.

Zoom Video Communications climbed after topping analysts’ forecasts for profit last quarter. It also announced a program to buy back up to $1.5 billion of its stock, which would send cash directly to shareholders.

Those winners helped offset a 1.5% drop for Chevron, one of the main reasons for the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s slide. The company warned that its pending takeover of Hess may be under threat.

Cryptocurrency prices have also been running higher. Bitcoin rose above $57,000 before edging back below the threshold and is up by roughly a third so far this year already.

New exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin have made investing in the cryptocurrency easier, while also driving business for Coinbase and others who safeguard those ETFs’ bitcoins. Coinbase rose 2.7% Tuesday to bring its gain for the year so far to 14.5%.

Earnings reporting season is winding down for the big companies in the S&P 500, and the hope is that a remarkably solid U.S. economy will help profits grow through this year.

A report in Tuesday morning showed orders for long-lasting manufactured goods were weaker last month than economists expected, but they were better than forecast after ignoring airplanes and other transportation items.

A separate report said that confidence among U.S. consumers unexpectedly slipped. Confidence had been on the upswing, and it’s a closely followed figure on Wall Street because spending by consumers makes up the bulk of the U.S. economy.

On the upside for investors, the report also showed that expectations for inflation among U.S. consumers ticked down a bit.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 36 cents to $78.51 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 35 cents to $82.31 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 150.73 Japanese yen from 150.51 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0821 from $1.0843.

Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press




Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

6h ago

Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton
Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police officer is in hospital in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a car crash in Brampton on Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Chinguacousy...

5h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

9h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

11h ago

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

9h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man's family.

11h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

15h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
