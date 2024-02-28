Strikes halt trains and ferries in Greece a year after the country’s worst rail disaster

Ferries are docked during a strike at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. A nationwide 24-hour strike by public and some private sector workers is expected to disrupt public transport and leave ferries tied up in port. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 3:50 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 3:56 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Widespread strikes in Greece halted trains and ferries on Wednesday in protests timed to coincide with the anniversary of a deadly rail crash a year ago.

Greece’s deadliest rail disaster killed 57 people when a passenger train slammed into an oncoming cargo train in the north. The tragedy shocked the country, with many of the victims being university students.

Public transport services in Athens were disrupted by Wednesday’s strike as unions pressed demands to further dismantle wage controls imposed during the 2010-2018 financial crisis.

Farmers and university students have also staged anti-government protests in recent weeks.

Flights were unaffected by the strikes after a court declared that protest plans by air traffic controllers were illegal.

The Associated Press


