Texas inmate facing execution for 2000 fatal shooting says new evidence points to his innocence

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate Ivan Cantu. Cantu, who has long said he's innocent and claims that his conviction more than 20 years ago was based on false testimony and questionable evidence, is facing execution for fatally shooting two people, including his cousin. He's scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening, Feb. 28, 2024, at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)

By Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 1:03 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 1:12 am.

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who has long said he’s innocent and claims that his conviction more than 20 years ago was based on false testimony and questionable evidence faces execution Wednesday for fatally shooting two people, including his cousin.

Ivan Cantu was condemned for the killing of his cousin, James Mosqueda, 27, and his cousin’s girlfriend, Amy Kitchen, 22, during a November 2000 robbery at their north Dallas home. His execution by lethal injection is set to take place at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Prosecutors have said Cantu, 50, killed Mosqueda, who dealt illegal drugs, and Kitchen as he tried to steal cocaine, marijuana and cash from his cousin’s home. Convicted in 2001, Cantu has claimed a rival drug dealer killed his cousin over a dispute about money.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Tuesday denied Cantu’s request to stay his execution, dismissing his petition on procedural grounds and without reviewing its merits. Cantu’s lawyer was expected to submit a final appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. On Monday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted 7-0 against commuting Cantu’s death sentence to a lesser penalty. Members also rejected granting a four-month reprieve.

Efforts to delay Cantu’s execution have received the support of faith leaders, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and actor Martin Sheen, and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, and his brother, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro.

Three jurors from Cantu’s trial have also asked for an execution delay, saying they now have doubts about the case.

Cantu’s scheduled execution is one of two set to be carried out in the U.S. on Wednesday. In Idaho, Thomas Eugene Creech is set to receive a lethal injection for killing a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, whose office convicted Cantu, said evidence presented at trial proved Cantu’s guilt.

“I remain fully convinced that Ivan Cantu brutally murdered two innocent victims in 2000,” Willis said in a statement.

But Gena Bunn, Cantu’s attorney, wrote in Cantu’s clemency application that new evidence “impugns the integrity of the State’s case for guilt and raises the specter that the State of Texas could execute an innocent man.”

In Cantu’s apartment, police found bloody jeans with the victims’ DNA and a key to the victims’ home. Police found Cantu’s gun at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Mosqueda’s blood was found on the gun’s barrel, while Cantu’s fingerprints were found on the gun’s magazine.

In a 2005 affidavit, Matthew Goeller, one of Cantu’s trial attorneys, said Cantu admitted to him “he had indeed killed Mosqueda for ‘ripping him off’ on a drug deal” and that Kitchen was killed because she was a witness.

Cantu’s then-girlfriend, Amy Boettcher, was the prosecution’s main witness. Boettcher, who died in 2021, testified that Cantu told her he was going to kill Mosqueda and Kitchen and later took her back to the crime scene after the killings.

But Bunn alleges Boettcher’s testimony was riddled with false statements, including about Cantu stealing Mosqueda’s Rolex watch and Cantu giving her an engagement ring he stole from Kitchen.

Another prosecution witness, Jeff Boettcher, Amy Boettcher’s brother, told authorities in 2022 his testimony implicating Cantu was false and he wasn’t a credible witness due to his drug abuse history.

Bunn said new witness statements also help confirm Cantu’s claim that a man who had supplied drugs to Mosqueda had threatened him two days before the killings.

Bunn has credited an independent probe by Matt Duff, a private investigator, with uncovering much of the new evidence. Duff has chronicled his findings in a podcast called “Cousins By Blood.”

Willis’ office has said in court documents “Amy Boettcher testified truthfully” and Cantu’s lawyers “misconstrued” Jeff Boettcher’s 2022 interview with authorities.

Of the new evidence presented by Cantu, Willis’ office has said “none of it destroys the cornerstones of the State’s case.”

Kardashian and others have asked Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a reprieve to delay Cantu’s execution.

Abbott can grant a one-time 30-day reprieve. But since taking office in 2015, Abbott has halted only one imminent execution. A spokesperson for Abbott didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

If Cantu’s execution proceeds, it would be the first this year in Texas.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

3h ago

Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton
Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police officer is in hospital in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a car crash in Brampton on Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Chinguacousy...

2h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

6h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

8h ago

Top Stories

Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies
Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

Construction crews are replacing several sections of sidewalks along the Eglinton Crosstown alignment in Scarborough due to deficiencies.

3h ago

Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton
Peel officer struck by vehicle while investigating car crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police officer is in hospital in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a car crash in Brampton on Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Chinguacousy...

2h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

6h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

6h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

8h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

12h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos