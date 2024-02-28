The Biden campaign is launching a nationwide effort to win the women’s vote, Jill Biden will lead it

First lady Jill Biden speaks to the National Governors Association during an event in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 11:09 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 11:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ‘s campaign on Wednesday announced it is launching “Women for Biden-Harris,” a new nationwide program to organize and mobilize female voters to give him and Vice President Kamala Harris a second White House term. Biden’s wife, Jill, will lead the effort.

Women were a crucial part of the coalition that elected Biden in 2020 and his campaign aims to recapture that with the reinvigorated effort.

The first lady was to kick things off on Friday, the start of Women’s History Month, with a weekend travel blitz through states that will be key to deciding November’s presidential election.

“Women put Joe in the White House four years ago, and women will do it again,” she said in a statement. “In our communities, women are the organizers, the planners, the mobilizers. We get things done. That’s exactly why we’re launching ‘Women for Biden’ now because when women organize, we win.”

The first lady’s Friday to Sunday weekend tour will take her to Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin, all among the handful of states that will decide whether Democrat Biden gets another four years in office or whether the Republican Party retakes control of the White House.

Former President Donald Trump is running far ahead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the race to become the Republican presidential nominee and Biden’s challenger.

Julie Chávez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, said the stakes for women in this election “could not be higher.” Women were crucial to Biden’s defeat of Trump in 2020.

“Americans will face a real choice at the ballot box this November between Joe and Kamala who will stand up and fight for women and their freedoms each and every day, and Donald Trump who is looking to take our rights and freedoms away,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Republicans have underestimated the power of women time after time and together, this November, we will make sure that they never make that mistake again.”

Biden’s campaign and Democrats writ large want to make reproductive rights and access to women’s health care a central issue this year, inspired by wins in elections in 2022 held after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, its 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to an abortion.

Trump takes credit for the high court decision because he nominated three justices who tipped the ideological balance of the bench to the right.

Separately, the Alabama Supreme Court this month stunned with a ruling that declared embryos produced through in vitro fertilization are children, opening anyone who destroys them to potential criminal prosecution. Clinics in the state shut down in response, denying women access to care.

Women were a crucial part of the coalition that elected Biden in 2020, giving him 55% of their vote, according to AP VoteCast, Black women and suburban women were pillars of Biden’s coalition while Trump had a modest advantage among white women and a much wider share of white women without college degrees, according to the AP survey of more than 110,000 voters in that year’s election.

Women for Biden-Harris will mobilize female volunteers across the country through organizing calls, with top campaign surrogates as well as digital and targeted ad buys, the campaign said. It was one of the largest coalitions for the campaign in 2020, the campaign said.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

6h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

2h ago

TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges
TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges

CityNews has learned that a man from Etobicoke facing charges in a child luring investigation has been placed on administrative leave by the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). Authorities...

updated

14m ago

1 injured after car crashes into butcher shop in Scarborough
1 injured after car crashes into butcher shop in Scarborough

One person suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a butcher shop in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston Road near Markham Road just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

6h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

2h ago

TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges
TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges

CityNews has learned that a man from Etobicoke facing charges in a child luring investigation has been placed on administrative leave by the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). Authorities...

updated

14m ago

1 injured after car crashes into butcher shop in Scarborough
1 injured after car crashes into butcher shop in Scarborough

One person suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a butcher shop in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston Road near Markham Road just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

17h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

18h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

23h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos