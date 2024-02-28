Trump lawyers say he’s prepared to post $100 million bond while appealing staggering fraud penalty

By Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 11:54 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 11:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York appellate court Wednesday to halt collection of the former president’s $454 million civil fraud judgment while he appeals.

Trump’s lawyers said in a court filing that he is prepared to post a $100 million appeal bond rather than a bond covering the full amount, which would have automatically paused enforcement.

They said a provision in Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 ruling that bans Trump, his company, and co-defendants from obtaining loans from New York banks for three years would make it impossible for him to obtain a bond covering the full judgment.

“The exorbitant and punitive amount of the judgment coupled with an unlawful and unconstitutional blanket prohibition on lending transactions would make it impossible to secure and post a complete bond,” Trump lawyers Clifford Robert, Alina Habba and Michael Farina wrote.

Instead of an automatic stay, Trump’s lawyers are asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to issue an interim stay preventing New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office from enforcing the judgment while Trump’s appeal is playing out.

James, a Democrat, has said that she will seek to seize some of Trump’s assets if he’s unable to pay the judgment.

A message seeking comment was left with her office.

Judge Engoron found that Trump, his company and top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., schemed for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals. Among other penalties, the judge put strict limitations on the ability of Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, to do business.

Trump filed his appeal on Monday. His lawyers are asking the Appellate Division of the state’s trial court to decide whether Engoron “committed errors of law and/or fact” and whether he abused his discretion or “acted in excess” of his jurisdiction.

Trump wasn’t required to pay his penalty or post a bond in order to appeal, and filing the appeal did not automatically halt enforcement of the judgment.

The Republican presidential front-runner has until March 25 to secure a stay, a legal mechanism pausing collection while he appeals.

Trump would receive an automatic stay if he were to put up money, assets or an appeal bond covering what he owes. He also had the option, which he’s now exercising, to ask the appeals court to grant a stay with a bond for a lower amount.

Trump lawyers said Trump’s vast real estate assets and oversight mandated by Engoron’s ruling, including supervision of his company by an independent monitor, “would alone be sufficient to adequately secure any judgment affirmed.”

The $100 million bond, they said, “would simply serve as further security.”

Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, maintains that he is worth several billion dollars and testified last year that he had about $400 million in cash, in addition to properties and other investments.

In all, Trump has at least $543.4 million in personal legal liabilities from Engoron’s ruling and two other civil court judgments in the last year.

In January, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she accused him in 2019 of sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. That’s on top of the $5 million a jury awarded Carroll in a related trial last year.

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

6h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

2h ago

TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges
TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges

CityNews has learned that a man from Etobicoke facing charges in a child luring investigation has been placed on administrative leave by the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). Authorities...

updated

15m ago

1 injured after car crashes into butcher shop in Scarborough
1 injured after car crashes into butcher shop in Scarborough

One person suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a butcher shop in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston Road near Markham Road just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software
Ford government gives sole-sourced $26M contract to accounting firm to develop software

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract by the Ford government to create a digital tribunal system, CityNews has learned, with a price tag that sources say has ballooned from...

6h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of dramatic temperature drop today

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures plummet. Tuesday saw a daytime high of 11 C at Pearson...

2h ago

TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges
TCDSB place Etobicoke man on admin leave following child luring charges

CityNews has learned that a man from Etobicoke facing charges in a child luring investigation has been placed on administrative leave by the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). Authorities...

updated

15m ago

1 injured after car crashes into butcher shop in Scarborough
1 injured after car crashes into butcher shop in Scarborough

One person suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a butcher shop in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston Road near Markham Road just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

17h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.

18h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

23h ago

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos