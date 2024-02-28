US Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son arrested in connection with string of vehicle break-ins, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 11:43 am.

DENVER (AP) — The oldest son of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a Colorado jail on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins and property thefts.

Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is facing possible felony charges of criminal possession of identification documents involving multiple victims and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Rifle Police Department said in a statement. He also faces over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses, it said.

Jail records say other charges he is being held on include theft of less than $300, criminal possession of a financial device and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police have not described what Boebert is accused of doing. They said the investigation was ongoing and would not release any other information at this time.

It was not known whether Boebert has a lawyer representing him yet. A telephone message and voicemail left for court officials was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press

