Virginia lawmakers defeat ‘second look’ bill to allow inmates to ask court for reduced sentences

FILE - Virginia state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, gestures, Oct. 5, 2005, in Richmond, Va. A bill, sponsored by Deeds, that would have allowed people serving lengthy prison terms to petition a court to consider reducing their sentences after serving a minimum of at least 15 years defeated in the Virginia General Assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) AP2005

By Denise Lavoie, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 6:56 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 7:13 pm.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that would have allowed people with lengthy prison terms to petition a court to consider reducing their sentences after serving a minimum of 15 years was defeated in the Virginia General Assembly on Wednesday.

This is the third consecutive year that a so-called second look measure failed to pass. The Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. Creigh Deeds, called for setting up a three-tier system for inmates to request sentence modification after they have served at least 15, 20 or 25 years, depending on the crime.

The House Appropriations Committee voted to carry the Senate bill over to next year, effectively killing its chances of passage in 2024. A similar measure in the House died earlier this month.

Under Deeds’ bill, inmates serving time for a range of crimes — including larceny, arson, rape and some murder convictions — would be eligible to file for reduce sentences, but crime victims and prosecutors would have to support a petition before a hearing could be granted. A judge would ultimately decide. People people serving time for aggravated murder would not be eligible.

Deeds said the bill was amended to try to ease the concerns of crime victims who feared it was too easy on people who had committed serious offenses.

“It doesn’t coddle them. You’re talking about people who have spent 15, 20 or 25 years in prison. That’s a long period of time,” he said.

Emotional hearings were held on the legislation, with crime victims pleading for lawmakers to reject the bill so they and their families do not suffer further trauma.

“This bill has been introduced that would potentially let my husband’s killer out as he is given some second look?” said Paige O’Shaughnessy, whose husband was murdered, in one hearing. “You want to give him a second look? How can you put my family through this again and again and again?”

Santia Nance, co-founder of the advocacy group Sistas in Prison Reform, said that because Virginia abolished parole in 1995, the second look bill was seen as a way to give inmates who have served long periods of time the ability to argue for a reduced sentence.

“If they’ve done everything they are supposed to do and they are rehabilitated, then they should have a chance to go back in front of a judge to show that they can reenter society safely,” Nance said Wednesday.

Sheba Williams, founder of the advocacy group Nolef Turns, supported the bill and said not all victims and survivors of crime oppose it.

“I believe wholeheartedly in accountability for those who have caused harm, but we all know the systems that are in place to serve justice are unbalanced, inconsistent and need reform,” she said during an earlier hearing.

Deeds, who suffered a widely known family tragedy in 2013 when his 24-year-old son stabbed him repeatedly before taking his own life, said he understands why the bill met resistance.

“From personal experience I can tell you that losing a loved one in a traumatic event is a very difficult thing,” Deeds said. “A lot of people who have had that experience get stirred up when something like this (bill) comes up.”

___

Associated Press writer Sarah Rankin contributed to this report.

Denise Lavoie, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations regarding safety, health, and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions
Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions

Earl LeBlanc had been living in his East York apartment for 10 years before he was told in 2019 that he had six weeks to get out. The building owner had plans to refurbish the place and ultimately increase...

1h ago

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA
Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour. "The...

1h ago

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP

Two people have life-threatening injuries after their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in a lengthy closure of that section of the highway. Authorities...

2h ago

Top Stories

'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations regarding safety, health, and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions
Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions

Earl LeBlanc had been living in his East York apartment for 10 years before he was told in 2019 that he had six weeks to get out. The building owner had plans to refurbish the place and ultimately increase...

1h ago

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA
Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour. "The...

1h ago

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP

Two people have life-threatening injuries after their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in a lengthy closure of that section of the highway. Authorities...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

5h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

5h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

5h ago

1:57
Safety concerns in Etobicoke prompt community meeting
Safety concerns in Etobicoke prompt community meeting

A community safety townhall is being held in Etobicoke to address concerns, including auto thefts and break and enters. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents who want to see change in their community.

20h ago

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

More Videos