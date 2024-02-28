Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Akim Fleming and Rajiv Ralph
Akim Fleming and Rajiv Ralph have been identified as victims in a double-shooting in Weston on Feb. 27, 2024. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted February 28, 2024 8:06 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 8:09 pm.

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found outside an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 4:40 a.m.

The pair were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A number of residents told CityNews they heard at least a dozen shots fired. Several shell casings were found on the roadway where the shooting occurred.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have security footage of the area to contact them.

