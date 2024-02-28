Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

suspect wanted after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun
Surveillance image photos of suspect wanted after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun on Feb. 28, 2024. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted February 28, 2024 8:52 pm.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin Avenue in Scarborough around 11:36 a.m. when she was approached from behind by someone.

The suspect passed the woman and allegedly shot her several times in the face with a pellet gun before fleeing the area on foot.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries to both her hands and face.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a three-quarter-length grey jacket, black pants, and dark clothing covering their face and head.

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

1h ago

Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions
Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions

Earl LeBlanc had been living in his East York apartment for 10 years before he was told in 2019 that he had six weeks to get out. The building owner had plans to refurbish the place and ultimately increase...

2h ago

'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations regarding safety, health, and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Canada to reinstate visas for Mexican nationals after spike in asylum claims: report
Canada to reinstate visas for Mexican nationals after spike in asylum claims: report

A Radio-Canada report says the federal government will reimpose some visa requirements on visiting Mexican nationals in response to a massive spike in asylum claims. Officials have not confirmed the...

1h ago

2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

3h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

6h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

7h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

7h ago

1:57
Safety concerns in Etobicoke prompt community meeting
Safety concerns in Etobicoke prompt community meeting

A community safety townhall is being held in Etobicoke to address concerns, including auto thefts and break and enters. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents who want to see change in their community.

22h ago

