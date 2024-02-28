Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin Avenue in Scarborough around 11:36 a.m. when she was approached from behind by someone.

The suspect passed the woman and allegedly shot her several times in the face with a pellet gun before fleeing the area on foot.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries to both her hands and face.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a three-quarter-length grey jacket, black pants, and dark clothing covering their face and head.