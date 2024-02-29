A way with words: Political leaders past and present pay tribute to Brian Mulroney

OTTAWA — An outpouring of tributes followed the announcement Thursday evening that former prime minister Brian Mulroney had died at 84.

In a published statement, his family said he died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mulroney served as Canada’s 18th prime minister and championed free trade, putting in place the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Memories and accolades poured onto social media within minutes of the news. The House of Commons suspended its sitting almost immediately.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “devastated to learn of his passing.”

Trudeau, who an aide said spoke to Mulroney’s family to offer his condolences, said the former prime minister should be celebrated for his role in “building the modern, dynamic, and prosperous country we all know today.”

“Brian Mulroney loved Canada,” Trudeau said.

“He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home. I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years — he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre shared a photo of himself with Mulroney, thanking the former Progressive Conservative leader for his “candid advice and generous mentorship.”

Mulroney brought “transformational change” to Canada, said Poilievre.

“He unleashed free enterprise, crushed inflation, restored fiscal sanity and concluded one of the greatest free trade agreements the world has ever seen, which remains largely in place today,” Poilievre said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Mulroney “a giant” who leaves behind an “unmatched legacy.”

“Brian was also so generous with his time,” said Ford. “When faced with tough decisions, I often leaned on him for advice and benefited from his experience and his political instincts. He was a role model to me and taught me countless lessons on how to be a better leader.”

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien, who was the last opposition leader Mulroney faced before he retired, spoke to reporters on Parliament Hill.

“I was an opponent of him all my political career, but in politics, opposition is opposition,” Chrétien said.

“It’s like playing hockey. You can fight on the ice and have a beer together after that. And we had a lot of things in common.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press