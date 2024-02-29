At least 3 injured in shooting at Southern California dental office

By The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 10:37 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 10:42 pm.

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Police were seeking an “armed and dangerous” suspect following a shooting in Southern California that left at least three people injured Thursday.

The shooting occurred at a dental office in El Cajon, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego, according to media reports.

Police identified the suspect as Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29, who allegedly fled the scene in a white U-haul pickup with Arizona license plates. Authorities urged people to call 911 with any information about him.

“This was an active shooter event with at least three victims,” El Cajon police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Associated Press

