Aysanabee and Allison Russell to be involved in Junos tribute to Lightfoot, Robertson

A posthumous tribute to musicians Gordon Lightfoot and Robbie Robertson has been set for this year’s Juno Awards.

Organizers say nominees Aysanabee and Allison Russell will salute the legendary artists in a joint performance.

The pair will also be joined by Montreal pianist Alexandra Stréliski who will pay homage to Karl Tremblay, the late singer of Quebec folk-rock band Les Cowboys Fringants.

Other newly added performers are Indigenous singer-songwriters Jeremy Dutcher and Elisapie who will take the stage together.

Show host Nelly Furtado, leading six-time Juno contender Charlotte Cardin and five-time nominee Talk are among the previously announced performers. Others include country star Josh Ross and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

The Junos broadcast live on CBC from Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre arena on March 24.

Aysanabee and Allison Russell are set to appear at the music awards show days after wrapping their cross-country Canadian tour, which kicked off last week in Vancouver and wraps in Lunenburg, N.S., on March 22.

