Aysanabee and Allison Russell to be involved in Junos tribute to Lightfoot, Robertson

Aysanabee performs at the Polaris Music Prize gala in Toronto, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted February 29, 2024 6:30 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 6:42 am.

A posthumous tribute to musicians Gordon Lightfoot and Robbie Robertson has been set for this year’s Juno Awards.

Organizers say nominees Aysanabee and Allison Russell will salute the legendary artists in a joint performance.

The pair will also be joined by Montreal pianist Alexandra Stréliski who will pay homage to Karl Tremblay, the late singer of Quebec folk-rock band Les Cowboys Fringants.

Other newly added performers are Indigenous singer-songwriters Jeremy Dutcher and Elisapie who will take the stage together.

Show host Nelly Furtado, leading six-time Juno contender Charlotte Cardin and five-time nominee Talk are among the previously announced performers. Others include country star Josh Ross and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

The Junos broadcast live on CBC from Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre arena on March 24.

Aysanabee and Allison Russell are set to appear at the music awards show days after wrapping their cross-country Canadian tour, which kicked off last week in Vancouver and wraps in Lunenburg, N.S., on March 22.

Listen to The Canadian Press playlist of 2024 Juno Award nominees on Spotify: https://bit.ly/Junos2024

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Suspect sought after woman in 70s shot in face 'for no apparent reason' in Scarborough
Suspect sought after woman in 70s shot in face 'for no apparent reason' in Scarborough

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

49m ago

What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think

Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why? Have a look at some of the numbers, history and lore behind the (not quite) every-four-year phenomenon...

2h ago

Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre
Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre

Police are investigating the death of a man at one of the city's warming centres. Investigators tell CityNews they were called to the respite centre at 75 Elizabeth Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday...

10h ago

Liberals to table Pharmacare bill one day ahead of deadline negotiated with NDP
Liberals to table Pharmacare bill one day ahead of deadline negotiated with NDP

Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to table a long-awaited bill Thursday meant to pave the way for national pharmacare and preserve a deal that secures NDP support for the government in the House...

1h ago

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

13h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

14h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

17h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

18h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

17h ago

