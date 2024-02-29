Beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev reports better-than-expected Q4 earnings despite Bud Light backlash

A transport truck waits outside of the Anheuser Busch factory in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. A standoff between brewery workers and Anheuser-Busch might lead to the first strike by the company's unionized employees in the U.S. since 1976. But fans of Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob and other beers don't need to worry about going dry. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

By David Mchugh, The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 11:48 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 11:56 am.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Anheuser-Busch InBev — maker of Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois and Corona — reported better-than-expected net income in the fourth quarter despite lower beer volumes.

The Leuven, Belgium-based beverage company said Thursday that its fourth-quarter operating earnings, which exclude financial factors such as interest and taxes, rose 7% to $19.98 billion, or 82 cents per share. That was ahead of the 76-cent profit analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Fourth quarter revenue rose 6% to $14.5 billion. That was lower than the $15.5 billion analysts were expecting. Beer volumes were down nearly 4% globally for the quarter, although non-beer sales were up 3%.

U.S. revenue declined 17.3% in the fourth quarter and 9.5% for the full year. Bud Light, the company’s best-selling U.S. brand, faced a conservative backlash last year after it sent a commemorative can to transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Transgender rights supporters also deserted the brand, saying it didn’t do enough to support Mulvaney.

AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris said Thursday that Bud Light has been slowly regaining its U.S. market share since last May. The company has refocused its advertising on sporting events and concerts.

“I think that we are making progress. It’s not at the fast pace that we were expecting or that we’ve been working for. But nevertheless, progress is in place,” Doukeris said during a conference call with investors.

He said the company’s other brands, including Michelob Ultra and Cutwater spirits, have gained some of the U.S. shelf space that Bud Light lost.

There also was some good news for AB InBev in the U.S. late Wednesday. It avoided a strike by 5,000 of its U.S. workers after reaching a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters union. Workers are expected to vote on the agreement next week.

The company performed better in Europe in the fourth quarter, where it increased revenue despite declining volumes and also grew operating profit. In China, revenue jumped 11% despite lower volumes. Doukeris said Chinese sales were strong for premium and super-premium brands.

The company said it would increase its dividend to shareholders by 9% to 82 cents per share.

AB InBev shares were down nearly 4% in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

___

Dee-Ann in Detroit contributed to this story.

David Mchugh, The Associated Press

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

1h ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

1h ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

1h ago

Burlington man charged for street racing, fleeing from cops: police
Burlington man charged for street racing, fleeing from cops: police

A 24-year-old man from Burlington is facing numerous charges, including street racing, after fleeing from officers during an attempted traffic stop, Peel Regional Police said. Officers from the Peel...

1h ago

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

17h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

19h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

21h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

22h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

22h ago

